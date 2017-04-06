That's a wrap: Warriors clinch best record for third straight year

Steph Curry torched the Suns for 23 points in the first quarter, including 19 straight at one point. (0:50)

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns gave it a valiant effort, but Stephen Curry’s night of 42 points and 11 assists was too much overcome as the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to 13 with a 120-111 victory on Wednesday.

And with the San Antonio Spurs losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors (64-14) clinched the best record in the league. They’ll have home-court advantage throughout their playoff run.

They’re the first team to clinch the best record in the NBA in three consecutive seasons since the Boston Celtics did it in 1983-86.

It was the second time in Curry’s career that he registered at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game. He was 15-of-26 from the floor and 8-of-13 from 3-point range. The two-time MVP couldn’t be stopped.

Klay Thompson chipped in 22 points. He and Curry were the only Warriors to score in double figures. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala were given the night off.

Noah Graham/NBA/Getty Images

It appeared early on as if the Warriors would run away with the game. Curry exploded for 23 points in an opening quarter that included five triples. They built a 23-point lead.

The Suns outscored the Warriors 34-17 in the second quarter, trimming the margin to six at the break. Phoenix proceeded to cut the deficit to three with five minutes remaining in the game, prompting the noise level in the arena to reach an all-night high.

But a couple possessions later Curry quieted the crowd by knocking down a pull-up 3-pointer from the top of the key. Thompson then added a trey and JaVale McGee threw down a two-handed putback dunk to put the Warriors up seven with 1:34 left to play.

That would be the game.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 21 points.

Curry became the sixth player in franchise history to score 13,000 points and the 10th player in NBA history to drain 1,900 3s.

After over a month sidelined with a left knee injury, Kevin Durant is on the verge of making his return on Saturday at Oracle against the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State has it going, and they’ll soon be whole again.