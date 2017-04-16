Forgot about Dray? Green does it all in Warriors' Game 1 triumph

Draymond Green explains the changes the Dubs made defensively to slow down the Blazers' backcourt and seal the win. (1:20)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors pulled past the Portland Trail Blazers to win Game 1 121-109 after Draymond Green & Co. finally doused Portland’s offensive fireworks. Green was magnificent, claiming 19 points, 12 boards, nine assists, three steals and five blocks, which is a line that might actually undersell his impact on Sunday afternoon.

Green attacked the defensive end with an unreal vigor, especially late in the game. He blocked two dunk attempts, once breaking up a 2-on-1, the other the result of a dead sprint across the court. That second one, a fourth-quarter swat of an attempted Damian Lillard tomahawk, sent Lillard tumbling to floor, his highlight upended. While it’s too late for sending DPOY clips, Green did much to showcase why many consider him the sport’s best defensive player.

Draymond Defense Warriors PF Draymond Green showed why he's a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award yet again, holding the Trail Blazers to 11 points on 16 shots in his primary coverage. Green as Primary Defender Plays 20 Points 11 FG 4-16 TO 3 5 blocks (3 as help defender)

The Blazers have not been given much of a shot in this series, which is one reason why Lillard’s (cajoled) Portland-in-six prediction made waves. To Lillard, it doesn’t matter if few think Portland is near Golden State’s level. Well, it matters, but it just won’t stop the Blazers from playing with immense confidence.

Lillard and backcourt mate CJ McCollum gave the Warriors a rude, early reminder that Golden State is indeed facing a force to be reckoned with. The two combined for 48 points in the first half, the most they've ever scored together. McCollum was especially impressive, hitting shots from a variety of angles and against converging closeouts.

Meanwhile, the Warriors weren’t exactly sharp. Klay Thompson started somnambular, both offensively and defensively. While Kevin Durant looked wholly healthy coming off his return to action, he lessened his aggression in the second quarter. Stephen Curry was 1-of-5 from beyond in the arc in the first and missed some open looks.

And yet, the game was tied at the half. Perhaps, for all Lillard’s confidence and for all his and McCollum’s brilliance, this speaks to the gap between teams like nothing else. Blazers not named CJ or Dame went 3-for-16 in the first half, with five turnovers.

The teams continued to exchange blows into the third quarter, when Curry awoke and JaVale McGee changed the game. Curry’s run of drives and jumpers was perhaps expected; McGee’s galvanized third quarter was a less-expected development, as many commentators asserted he wouldn’t see the floor come postseason. The reality is that McGee, for all his pratfalls, changes the game when he’s on. That’s more than you can say for so many bench players.

The fourth quarter is where Golden State got its final burst of separation, when it fatally clamped down on Portland’s offense. Green had 10 points, three blocks and two steals in the quarter. The game finished with the Blazers going 4-for-16 against Green as primary defender, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Green’s brilliance put the Warriors up as they started the fourth with their David West-Thompson lineup, allowing Durant to salt the game away with midrange jumpers over mismatches.

Make no mistake, unless Jusuf Nurkic returns, the Blazers are in trouble. They may be confident, but they’re undermanned and facing a defensive player whose brashness is matched only by the extreme skill with which he dispatches the boldest scorers.