Warriors overcome 17-point deficit to win Game 3 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Golden State Warriors came back to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-113, to go up 3-0 in a series that continues to bend to JaVale McGee's will.

That wasn't a typo, and more on that later.

It had been a while since the Warriors had suffered one of these clunky road beginnings. It was understandable under the circumstances. There's still no Kevin Durant, as he rehabs his left calf strain. Also, still no Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes, the same as Game 2. In Game 3, Golden State had a new deprivation, with Steve Kerr too ill to coach, forcing Mike Brown into action.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points to help key the Warriors' comeback from a 16-point, third-quarter deficit. Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors started out lackluster, save for rookie Patrick McCaw, who responded admirably to the stage. He poked away a few steals for Golden State, as teammates struggled with what usually comes easily. Stephen Curry began considerably off his mark, missing a couple easy layups and awkwardly shanking a few wide open 3-pointers. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry was 0-of-4 on uncontested shots in the first half.

The Warriors were playing so poorly that actor/comedian and 1990s all-around force Jay Mohr got in on jabbing them. Before entering a free throw contest during a timeout, Mohr said, "I'm pretty sure I can do better than Steph tonight." He proceeded to miss all 3 of his free throw attempts.

The Warriors, in contrast, corrected course. They trailed by 16 with 6:20 left in the third quarter when McGee entered and played the role of basketball defibrillator. He galvanized an otherwise lifeless team into action, playing with the kind of energy that's contagious. What some in the basketball world have been slow to see, and others loath to admit, is that McGee has turned into a valuable contributor to this contending team. When he's on, he changes the game. Apparently, "the game," includes the playoffs, as McGee's been lights out in the first round.

Over that roughly four-minute stretch in the latter half of the third quarter, a McGee-infused Warriors lineup went on a 19-1 run that turned order into chaos, a blowout into a nail-biter. Beyond his noted ability to catch lofty lobs, McGee's second-best attribute is his speed. He leveraged his sprints to pull Portland's defense apart in the third, as other Warriors cashed in. Klay Thompson awoke in this stretch, nailing 3-of-3 from deep. The game was tied on an emphatic Andre Iguodala dunk, followed by a McGee lob crusher to take the lead. Portland went 0-for-7 from the field during this 18-point turnaround that gave Golden State their first lead of the 2nd half.

The fourth quarter served as a showcase for Iguodala to create separation before Curry delivered daggers. Iguodala hurt the Blazers in transition, and Curry killed them with two closing jumpers. In truth, it was more of a team effort than that. Draymond Green played excellent defense at the rim. McCaw finished one his strongest games as a Warrior with savvy plays and timely hustle, nabbing an offensive rebound that helped squeeze the life out of Portland.

Few will have sympathy for Golden State's difficulties in these last two games, given that they're better equipped than any team to overcome such obstacles. Still, the contributions of otherwise-uncounted-upon players are notable. For all that All-Stars Curry, Thompson, and Green continue to do, the Warriors would be in a bad way without the play of super sixth man Iguodala, rookie McCaw, and yes -- shocking as it might be to type -- McGee.