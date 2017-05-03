Warriors start fast, easily handle Jazz in Game 1 win

The Warriors dish out 32 assists and Steph Curry scores a game-high 22 points as the Warriors roll to a 106-94 victory over the Jazz. (2:02)

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors were the hare, and the Utah Jazz were the tortoise.

The hare won this match Tuesday night.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 22 points and five Warriors players had at least five assists as Golden State took a 1-0 series lead in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs by defeating the Utah Jazz 106-94 at Oracle Arena.

Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown warned his team that the Jazz are No. 1 in points per possession in transition, despite ranking dead last in pace. Golden State won that battle in Game 1, outscoring the Jazz 29-6 in fastbreak points.

Utah harassed Golden State along the perimeter in an effort to eliminate the long ball. They had some success, as the Warriors made only 7-of-29 from beyond the arc (24.1 percent). But the Jazz didn’t have a scheme for taking the wheels off the Warriors’ high-speed vehicle.

The Warriors got off to a strong start after seven days off, racing out to a 9-0 lead. Utah didn't score its first basket until 7:48 left in the opening quarter as they missed their first six shots.

Once the Jazz got on the board, they had a problem with turnovers -- specifically, the Warriors scoring off of them. Golden State had only seven turnovers to go with 32 assists, while the Jazz coughed it up 14 times. The Warriors outscored the Jazz 20-4 off turnovers alone.

The Warriors were festive on a night they acknowledged the "We Believe" team from the 2007 postseason. Early in the second quarter the Warriors got a defensive stop and Andre Iguodala zipped a pass up to a sprinting Draymond Green near half court. The versatile power forward pushed it full steam ahead for an acrobatic left-handed layup in traffic.

Green then began staring at his left hand in amazement. He should have been staring at his legs, because the Jazz couldn’t keep up.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert is one of the best defenders in the league, but he’s not a miracle worker. In the second quarter, Curry caught Gobert out of his comfort zone on the perimeter. Gobert switched on Curry defensively, and the two-time MVP crossed him up with some sharp ball-handling, spinning the big man around in a circle. After the damage was done, with the crowd oohing and ahhing, Curry drove to the basket and finished with a nifty reverse layup.

Late in the third quarter, Green received the ball on the right wing and took off toward the basket. Jazz big man Boris Diaw was in the paint in between Green and JaVale McGee. In anticipation of Green throwing an alley-oop, Diaw stayed attached to McGee. Green just took it in for a jam. As they ran back on defense, Green acknowledged McGee’s impact on the play by running over to him for a high-five.

Curry, who made 7 of 11 shots from the field, tweaked an ankle in the third quarter. But he returned to the floor for 21 seconds in the fourth.

It was a game where the Warriors never trailed, leading the Jazz by as many as 21 points. Game 2 will be Thursday night at Oracle Arena.