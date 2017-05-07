Jazz challenge Warriors, but fall prey to Kevin Durant breakout in Game 3

SALT LAKE CITY -- It took the Golden State Warriors a little time before imposing their will, but Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry led the charge in the fourth quarter to secure a 102-91 victory on Saturday over the Utah Jazz to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Durant posted a game-high 38 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Curry registered 23 points on a subpar 6 of 20 shooting night. But Curry and Durant each contributed 11 points in the final quarter, marking the first time that both reached double figures in the fourth quarter of the same game as teammates.

Kevin Durant's 38 points and 13 rebounds have the Warriors one win away from eliminating the Jazz. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah stayed in the game for much of the evening, unlike the first two matches with Golden State. However, down the stretch, back-to-back 3-pointers by Curry and Durant with three minutes left gave the Warriors an out-of-reach eight-point advantage.

With the Warriors going away from their ball movement offense and resorting to isolation sets, it contributed mightily to why the Jazz were able to hang around. Golden State produced a postseason-low 17 assists. Its lowest total prior to Saturday was 25. But the Warriors also had only seven turnovers, with none in the second half.

Draymond Green was 7-of-13 from downtown in the first two meetings. On Saturday night, he missed all three of his treys.

Emotions were high.

With two minutes to go in the first half, Green picked up his third personal foul, much to his dismay. He was pulled before having words with the officials. On his way to the bench, a heckling section of fans caught his attention.

Green was seen making a 2-0 gesture with his right hand, to remind them that the Warriors had a 2-0 series lead. Moments later, he was hit with a technical from the bench for his continued shouting at the refs.

After a Rodney Hood 3-point field goal with a minute to play before the break, the Jazz took a 48-47 lead. It was their first lead of the series. They would lead by as many as nine in the second half.

At the half, Durant was the only Warrior in double-digit scoring with 22 points. The next closest was reserve Andre Iguodala who had six of his 11 points in the first half. Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 3-of-13 from the floor for nine points.

The Jazz’s backcourt of Shelvin Mack (in for the injured George Hill) and Joe Ingles had 13 points at the half.

Thompson finished the game with six points on 1-of-9 from the field.

Curry drained his first triple of the game late in the third quarter after missing his first six attempts. That got him going, resulting in his fourth-quarter outburst. The Warriors outscored the Jazz 30-21 in the fourth quarter, with the Jazz never leading by more than a point.

Gordon Hayward scored 29 points and dished out six assists for the Jazz.

A minor altercation occurred with 1:24 remaining in the contest, when Durant appeared to have shoved Rudy Gobert in the back on a boxout opportunity. The two squared up on one another and had to be separated.

Durant was assessed a technical foul and a flagrant foul 1. Hayward made the technical free throw, and Gobert would miss both free throws. The game was out of reach.

The Warriors have now won 22 of their past 23 games, including the regular season. The potential closeout game is Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Golden State has yet to lose in these playoffs.