Aw, champ: Warriors squander huge lead in opening defeat

Down 122-121, Kevin Durant hits a shot from the baseline, but after time expires and the Warriors fall in their opener. (1:03)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors were down one to the Houston Rockets with 10.6 seconds remaining in the contest.

Shaun Livingston received the ball from a side inbounds and found Stephen Curry for a wide-open three that clanked off the back rim. Players fought for the rebound and it was inadvertently tipped to Kevin Durant who drained a midrange baseline jumper. The crowd erupted with joy.

Players begin hugging Durant, but a replay showed that he didn’t not get the shot off cleanly before time expired. The Rockets stepped inside Oracle Arena and ruined the Warriors’ championship ring ceremony evening by beating the defending champs 122-121.

Rockets star James Harden posted 27 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

Curry ended with 22 points and Durant added 20 points.

Golden State (0-1) led for much of the game, and carried a lead of 17 at one point. Houston (1-0) outscored its opponent 34-20 in the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors were without a couple key pieces down the stretch.

Andre Iguodala sat out the game with a back strain, and Draymond Green sustained an injury in the third.

The Warriors forward departed the contest at the conclusion of the third with a left knee strain and didn't return.

Towards the end of the quarter, the All-Star power forward was fouled on a running jumper and landed awkwardly. He immediately began hobbling and rubbing his left knee. When the quarter-buzzer sounded, he retreated to the locker room where he was diagnosed with the strain.

He had nine points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in 28 minutes.

Down the stretch, Warriors coach Steve Kerr went with a lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Durant.

Reserve Nick Young made his Warriors debut in style, producing 23 points off the bench.

The Rockets' key offseason additions in Chris Paul, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute made an impact defensively, an area the team is looking to improve upon from last season.

Eric Gordon supplied 24 points off the bench for the Rockets, as their reserve unit topped the Warriors’ 58-48.