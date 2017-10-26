Warriors shake off late Raptors challenge

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors nearly squandered a sizable lead late in the game, but the heroics of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry proved to be too much for the Toronto Raptors to overcome.

On Wednesday at Oracle Arena, the Warriors kicked off their three-game homestand with their first home win of the season via a nail-biting 117-112 victory.

In playing the second game of a six-game trip West, the Raptors gave it a valiant effort but couldn’t convert down the stretch.

Curry registered a game-high 30 points, Durant supplied 29 points, and Klay Thompson chipped in with 22. The Warriors were 12-of-26 from 3-point range.

Kevin Durant's 29 points Wednesday helped the Warriors turn back Toronto. Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images

Golden State (3-2) led by as many as 14 in the third quarter, but Toronto (2-2) took control late in the fourth and held a five-point lead with two minutes to go in the contest.

Down three with a minute left in the game, Durant had a Game 3 NBA Finals flashback moment. He dribbled the ball up court and nailed a triple at the very same spot from which he hit one against LeBron James in June.

With the game tied, DeMar DeRozan missed a contested jumper. Momentum was clearly on the side of the Warriors. Durant received the ball on the left wing, penetrated and found an open Curry, who drained a huge 3-pointer with 32 seconds on the clock.

Toronto had one last chance. Kyle Lowry drove to the basket and looked to have an easy layup, but Thompson came from the weak side to swat the shot, essentially sealing the victory.

The Warriors still seem to be in cruise control. Opponents are winning the hustle plays, but Golden State’s talent is deep enough to withstand that for the time being.

DeRozan finished with 24 points, and Pascal Siakam had 20.

Curry hasn’t missed a free throw through five games, sinking 47 straight to begin the season.

Raptors reserve big man Jakob Poeltl provided high energy by coming away with 11 offensive rebounds (14 total) and 12 points.

Up next for the Warriors is a visit Friday from John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.