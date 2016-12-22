Clay Matthews says he can shoulder bigger load, return to playmaking

Packers LB Clay Matthews says the frustration of being an injured player is not being able to perform at the high level you are accustomed to. (0:33)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Clay Matthews has lined up for 82 snaps combined the last three weeks and has one solo tackle and one assisted tackle to show for it.

Of course, the Green Bay Packers linebacker has played more or less with one arm tied behind his back since he separated his left shoulder Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers could have shut down Matthews and let his shoulder heal -- it won’t fully heal until after the season, when surgery could be required -- but it may not have made a difference.

“Anytime we can get Clay on the field, we'd like to, because Clay is one of those guys that he can make that one, two, three plays a game that can change the game,” Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers said this week.

Except that never happened. No sacks. No quarterback hits and no game-changing plays.

“I think we’ve gotten his best, the best that he can do,” Packers linebackers coach Winston Moss said. “He’s trying to do the best he can.”

To Moss, the mere possibility that Matthews could pull off something special was worth having him out there.

“Based upon Clay’s history and expectations and what he could do, you never know,” Moss said. “It’s very easy to sit here and either critique or say that he hasn’t done anything based upon the opportunities he’s gotten so far. Let’s say he goes out this Saturday … and makes one game-changing play, but he doesn’t do anything the rest of the game.”

Matthews believes he might finally be able to do more this Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. He was listed as a full participant in practice this week for the first time since the injury, which occurred on what he said was a “cheap shot” block by Eagles offensive lineman Allen Barbre.

Since the injury, Capers has used Matthews almost exclusively as a rusher in obvious passing situations, mostly on third downs.

“Despite what the numbers would indicate, especially last week, I felt like I started getting some ability to throw back in there and to kind of let it withstand the rigors of battling with some of those offensive linemen,” Matthews said Thursday. “I’m encouraged about that. I think this week will be a step in the right direction. I really do feel good about this week. Every other week, it’s been just about keeping from reinjuring it and being smart, but I feel like this week with where I’m at mentally, I feel like this week should be a week where I can hopefully do the things that I’m accustomed to doing.”

Either way, Matthews said he doesn’t regret trying to play through it.

“No, I didn’t set myself back,” Matthews said. “I really haven’t. That’s the fortunate thing about it. If I didn’t put myself out there, then I’d probably be in the same position. Obviously, I mean, it’s not something that’s crossed my mind. Fortunately, I didn’t set it back, so you kind of play that risk/reward scenario.

“I am where I am right now, and obviously it’s a frustrating injury in that it kind of did a number to it, but it’s getting better and stronger every week. It seems to be getting to where I want it to, especially at this point in the season.”