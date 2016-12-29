Knock on wood: Aaron Rodgers' INT-free streak at 6 games and 206 passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers should hope the lockers at Lambeau Field are made from real wood because after a question about his interception-free streak that -- not coincidentally -- has lasted through Packers' five-game winning streak, he knocked on the inside wall of his stall.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has actually gone six games without an interception; his last one game in Week 10 against the Titans. He takes a streak of 206 straight passes without a pick into Sunday's regular-season finale in Detroit. That's the second-longest streak of his career and if he goes without an interception on his first seven passes against the Lions, he'll better the mark he set in 2014.

Aaron Rodgers hasn't thrown an interception since Week 10 against the Titans. Getty Images

Although his streak predates the Packers' winning streak by one game -- Rodgers also didn't throw a pick in their blowout loss at Washington in Week 11 -- he's been especially sharp in the last five games, so much so in last Saturday's win over the Vikings that he essentially said he was in the proverbial zone when he referenced being in "a different head space" and with "a heightened sense of awareness and focus, and I was seeing things better."

Not that it's something Rodgers can replicate at will, but he suggested there was at least a movement toward that kind of play even before the winning streak started.

"I think the Washington game, I think things kind of came together for us," Rodgers said this week.

It was after that game when he said he thought the Packers could "run the table." He was encouraged by the return of tight end Jared Cook, the emergence of receiver Davante Adams and the conversion of Ty Montgomery to a running back.

"We started doing some good things on offense, and it carried over into the five-game stretch," Rodgers said.

The Packers have just one turnover -- a Rodgers' fumbled snap against Houston in Week 13 -- during that stretch to give them a plus-13 differential. Over the last three games, the Packers have 12 takeaways without a single turnover, which, according to Elias is the first time in team history that Green Bay has come up with 12 or more takeaways without a giveaway in a three-game span in a single season.

For the season, Rodgers has an interception percentage of just 1.2 (percentage of times intercepted while attempting to pass), which is better than his career average of 1.6, which is the best mark in NFL history.

"History will tell you over the last 25 years, if you're below 1.6, 1.7, that's a guy making good decisions and putting the ball in the right place," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "Because you're going to have some balls that bounce off your receivers' hands, and you get tipped interceptions, maybe make a bad decision once in a while, but you keep that below 1.6, 1.7, that tells you a lot about your quarterback. And he's always done, I think he's 1.2 right now. So that's a big part of his game."

While interceptions are a quarterback stat, Rodgers, who leads the NFL this season with 36 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions, insisted some of the credit for the lack of them should be shared.

"There's a lot of ones that happen based on a guy slipping, tipped balls at the line of scrimmage, missed assignments," Rodgers said. "When you're not having those, obviously it increases your chances of having those [streaks]. It starts with being accurate and making good decisions, but it continues with those guys up front giving me lanes to throw, not getting hit as I throw so the ball goes up in the air, and then obviously running the right route, the right timing and obviously not having those plays, not having those drop interceptions or deflection interceptions."

Not surprisingly, Rodgers has the most touchdown passes in the NFL without an interception since Week 11. At 14, Rodgers has 12 more than his closest competitor, Josh McCown (two in 70 attempts).

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, who has six of Rodgers' 14 touchdowns during this stretch, didn't even want talk about Rodgers' remarkable run without an interception.

"You want to ruin that?" Nelson said.