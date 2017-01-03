Brett Favre on the Packers: 'They will be in the Super Bowl'

Brett Favre doesn’t just think the Green Bay Packers will beat the New York Giants in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. The Hall of Fame quarterback sees a long playoff run for his former team.

Favre said Tuesday on his SiriusXM radio show that he considers the Packers as the favorites in the NFC.

“Taking emotion out of it, I believe that the Packers are the team to beat, and I believe that they will be in the Super Bowl,” Favre said on his weekly show. “Not taking anything away from the Giants, not taking anything away from Atlanta and the Cowboys and so on and so forth. I just feel like within the Packers organization, [coach] Mike McCarthy may be saying, ‘Hey we’ve got to improve here or we’ve got to improve there.’ Of course, coaches are going to say that, but I feel like collectively speaking, they’re as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible; not perfect, and nobody is, but they’re super productive on offense.”

In fact, Favre has actually been saying this for a while. Last month, well before the Packers had clinched a playoff spot, Favre viewed them as a dangerous team. Back on Dec. 13, with the Packers at 7-6, Favre said on his show: “This sounds crazy, but I think that they are the favorite for the Super Bowl in the NFC. I mean, they’ve got to get in the playoffs, but I think that will happen and I think that they will go all the way.”

Favre said he believes that because quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing so well -- Rodgers has 15 touchdowns without an interception in the current six-game winning streak -- that whatever shortcomings the Packers have on defense won’t be detrimental.

“Aaron obviously is playing great,” Favre said. “They have an opportunistic defense who is extremely well-coached, and maybe they give up a few plays, but they’re going to create a bunch too. I just give the advantage, not just in this game, but on this side of the NFL to the Packers. I’m just sitting here thinking off the top of my head, no one has stopped the Packers, have they? Maybe the Packers have stopped themselves, but I don’t believe that anyone has really shut down the Packers yet, and I don’t think they will.”