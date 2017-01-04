Playoffs no time for Clay Matthews, Packers' defense to drop the ball

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The ball hit Clay Matthews in the hands, right between the 5 and the 2 on his white Green Bay Packers jersey. Catch it and the linebacker might have turned it into six points.

Instead, it bounced harmlessly -- for the Detroit Lions, anyway -- off his hands for an incompletion.

The way the Packers’ defense has played this season, it was worth wondering if it would come back to bite them when the Lions finished that late second-quarter drive with a touchdown in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Clay Matthews and the Packers have forced 15 turnovers during their six-game win streak. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

This isn’t a referendum on Matthews’ ability to intercept passes when he drops into coverage but an example of what the defense that Dom Capers coordinates has been this season: So often, it’s either takeaways or opponent touchdowns.

The Packers came up with one takeaway against the Lions, and Micah Hyde’s fourth-quarter interception after he moved from safety to cornerback was enough in the 31-24 victory, but a missed opportunity like Matthews’ could prove more costly against a capable team like they’ll face in the New York Giants this Sunday in their playoff opener.

And Matthews knows it.

“Yeah, absolutely, I’m still pissed about it,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in my work and that was a gimme. That was a pick-six right there. I’m a little upset about it. The win helps out.”

The Packers finished the season plus-eight in turnover differential -- which was sixth-best in the league -- but a good bit of that can be attributed to Aaron Rodgers and the offense’s penchant for taking care of the ball.

The Packers finished tied for 11th in takeaways with 25, but in their six-game winning streak to close the regular season, they led the NFL with 15 takeaways -- one more than their wild-card game opponent, the Giants -- and also led the league with a plus-14 turnover differential.

But if the Packers can’t take the ball away, it may not matter how well Rodgers plays.

Given all the issues in the secondary, where the Packers lost three cornerbacks in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions, it might be more imperative than ever for the Packers to maximize every chance for a takeaway.

Capers always says turnovers come in bunches, and that was certainly the case late in the regular season.

“You just keep working on those things and then you convert your opportunities,” Capers said. “I can think of games earlier in the season where we had two, three opportunities. … Those are the kinds of plays when you get to this time of the year that you’ve got to make. The fortunate thing is we’ve been converting our opportunities.

“Our offense has done a great job when we’ve gotten those takeaways and created field position.”

Matthews said last week before the game against the Lions that, “It seems like we're playing real well regarding the turnovers on defense. Maybe that will be the difference in the game.”

Hyde’s certainly was. But Matthews’ missed interception just as easily could have been as well.