Packers won't say who'll pay for wall damage; maybe they shouldn't fix it

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The hole Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly put in the wall at Lambeau Field after Sunday’s wild-card game will eventually be repaired, but the Green Bay Packers won’t say if they’ll bill the Giants for the damage. Beckham finished with just four catches for 28 yards and dropped a pair of passes -- including a potential touchdown -- in the Packers’ 38-13 win. The hole had not been fixed as of noon Monday, but like the damage a Chicago Bears player caused here in the visiting locker room after a 2008 loss to the Packers, it is expected to be repaired.

Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punched this hole in the wall outside the Lambeau Field grounds crew's locker room after the Giants' playoff loss to the Packers. Sal Paolantonio/ESPN

Before they do so, however, they might want to consider other options. Here are some of the best we’ve seen: From former Packers executive Andrew Brandt:

New feature for the Lambeau stadium tour... https://t.co/IrHRIaleyL — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 9, 2017

One fan suggested that it become an homage to the Packers cornerback who covered Beckham for most of the game:

Have Ladarius Gunter sign it and put a glass case around it. https://t.co/mqVuez8xgD — The Packer Ranter (@PackerRanter) January 9, 2017

Another believes it belongs in the Packers Hall of Fame museum:

If I'm the @packers I cut out this piece of drywall, frame it, and put it in the @PackersHOF. pic.twitter.com/RBgf0qBcjs — Kyle Cousineau (@KCousineau09) January 9, 2017

That's similar to what the Golden State Warriors did in 2007 when Dirk Nowitzki put a hole in their wall after the Dallas Mavericks were upset in a playoff series. They covered the hole in plexiglass and had Nowitzki autograph it. Maybe the Packers can follow their lead. And our own Katherine Terrell, who covers the Bengals, believes it deserves a nickname: