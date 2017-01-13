Ty Montgomery's Texas-sized dream will become reality against Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- For Ty Montgomery, Oct. 27, 2002, will always be the day he and Emmitt Smith combined for two touchdowns at Texas Stadium.

“I went right up the middle,” Montgomery said of his score. “About 60 [yards].”

Ty Montgomery gets his chance to play running back in his hometown of Dallas -- a childhood dream -- when the Packers visit Sunday for their playoff meeting with the Cowboys. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

We’ll have to take Montgomery’s word for it; there are no records of what he did as a 9-year-old running back in a Pop Warner exhibition at halftime of what turned out to be a historic game between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. In the fourth quarter of that contest, with an 11-yard run over left guard, Smith broke Walter Payton’s career rushing record of 16,726. Smith, who ran for 109 yards and a touchdown that day, still holds the NFL mark with 18,355 career rushing yards.

Montgomery grew up watching videotapes of Payton, Jim Brown and Earl Campbell thanks to his mother’s keen interest in sports, but Smith was one of his first heroes he actually saw play in person. Montgomery made a few trips as a kid to Texas Stadium, where he helped sell hot dogs at a concession stand.

“I remember, specifically up to this day, I remember having a dream of playing running back in Texas Stadium,” Montgomery said.

He’ll have to settle for playing at AT&T Stadium this time. The Green Bay Packers running back will play his first game in his hometown as a pro during Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff against the Cowboys.

But it’s not his first game against his childhood team. In Week 6, Montgomery played 36 snaps against the Cowboys. He was still technically a wide receiver in that game. He caught 10 passes for 98 yards, although some of them came out of the backfield. It wasn’t until the following week, after Eddie Lacy was lost for the season, that anyone had any inkling Montgomery would morph into a full-time running back.

The high point was Montgomery’s 162-yard rushing performance in Week 15 at Chicago. He has combined for just 94 yards rushing in the three games since, including 27 on 11 carries in last Sunday’s wild-card playoff victory over the Giants.

“I think he’s very comfortable back there,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said this week of Montgomery’s transition to running back. “It’s important for him to get his touches.”

Montgomery will have plenty of family and friends there to see him Sunday. His mother, Lisa, and at least one of the 17 foster children she raised will be in the stadium where another one of Montgomery’s childhood dreams will become reality.

Just don’t expect him to spend too much time being nostalgic.

“At times, I've caught myself,” Montgomery said. “But Julius Peppers said something. ... He said, 'There's a time to reflect.' Once the season is over, I'll reflect on that, but at times I've caught myself.”