Packers' Jeff Janis ready for playoff encore against Cowboys if needed

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was nearly a year ago when Jeff Janis became a household name after an unlikely playoff performance. Since then, he has slipped off most people's radar.

A year later, however, could the Green Bay Packers backup receiver do something equally remarkable again?

Star receiver Jordy Nelson will miss Sunday’s NFC divisional-playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys because of the rib injury he sustained Sunday against the Giants. So someone in the Packers’ wide receiver room may have to do something out of the ordinary, as Janis did at Arizona in the divisional-round game last year, when the seldom-used receiver caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard Hail Mary to force overtime.

Jeff Janis says he's ready if called on to be a playoff hero again for the Packers. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to something like that,” Janis said, referring to the Hail Mary.

But without Nelson, it could come down to an unlikely contributor like Janis, who was pressed into action after the Packers lost Randall Cobb to a bruised lung early in the game against the Cardinals. The Packers already were without Davante Adams (knee) going into that game.

“Especially in the playoffs, when it’s win or go home, you’ve got to have your best effort,” Janis said this week. “I think everybody in our room is ready to do that if they need to.”

The chances that it’s Janis might not be that great. Even though he’s in his third year, he slipped behind rookie Geronimo Allison, an undrafted free agent from Illinois who likely will be the Packers’ No. 3 receiver on Sunday in Dallas. Allison filled in for Cobb while he was sidelined with an ankle injury for the final two regular-season games. Allison had a total of eight catches, 157 yards and a touchdown.

Janis didn’t exactly parlay that playoff game last year into a major role. He caught just 11 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown this season. His bigger role has been on special teams.

He recorded a pair of special-teams tackles in the wild-card win over the Giants and had the team’s longest kickoff return of the game (33 yards). He sustained a thigh bruise while returning the second-half kickoff but said he expects to play without limitations on Sunday even though the Packers listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

“Jeff Janis is one of our best special-teams players,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “Played extremely well in the Giants game. He’s doing good things at the wide receiver position. He’s played situational football for us. He’s done some things with different personnel groups. He’s obviously a core player for us. It’ll be good to get him back.”

Despite Janis’ heroics in Arizona last Jan. 16, he remains at this point something of a novelty on offense. His biggest contributions of late have been a pair of 19-yard runs on end-around plays, against the Texans on Dec. 4 and the Seahawks on Dec. 11. He played just 16 of 71 snaps on offense last week against the Giants.

“I think people remember me most for that play last year,” Janis said of the Hail Mary. “A lot of fans that I meet, every time they come up to me, they always talk about that and they give me the whole scenario of where they were at and what they were doing when they saw it.”