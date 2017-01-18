Win one for Julius: Peppers doesn't want Super Bowl run to be about him

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's hard to forget the look of devastation on Julius Peppers' face exactly two years ago, when he stood in the visitors locker room at Seattle's CenturyLink Field and tried to put into words what just happened to the Green Bay Packers.

They had just blown a 12-point lead with four minutes to play and lost the NFC Championship Game in overtime to the Seahawks.

On the day Peppers turned 35, his best -- and perhaps last -- chance at a Super Bowl title had vanished.

Two years later, on his 37th birthday, Peppers will once again answer questions about the only major hole on his 15-year NFL resume: a Super Bowl title. He's scheduled to take the podium at Lambeau Field on Wednesday afternoon as part of the media requirements leading up to Sunday's NFC title game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Just like in the 2010 season, when the Packers had veterans such as Donald Driver, Charles Woodson, Chad Clifton and Mark Tauscher who were running out of time to win a ring, there was sentiment for Peppers in 2014, which has only gotten stronger now that he’s in the last year of his contract.

Julius Peppers has celebrated a lot of achievements in his 15-year career, but not a Super Bowl title. LM Otero/AP

"We all wanted to win one for Wood and Drive and Tausch and Cliffy and some of the older guys," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "I think there's probably that sentiment around here that we'd love to get one for Julius and some of the older guys in here."

Just don't tell Peppers that there's a win-one-for-Julius mentality.

"That's good locker-room talk and things of that sort but, at the end of the day, we're all playing for each other," Peppers said before last week's divisional playoff game against the Cowboys. "I really don't know what to say about it. I want these guys to play for themselves more than anything because that's the goal for all of us. There's only a few of us in here who have them, so we all should be playing for ourselves and each other. I don't want them to get caught up in trying to do it for me because we all should want to do it for ourselves."

Peppers played in one Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers. It was his second NFL season and that, too, ended in heartbreak when New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri nailed a 41-yard field goal with four seconds left to win Super Bowl XXXVIII.

This is his fourth conference championship game since, and his team has lost the past three -- in 2005 with Carolina (lost to Seattle), in 2010 with Chicago (lost to the Packers) and the game two years ago.

Even in his 15th season, and third with the Packers, Peppers is far from a ceremonial player. He finished second on the team with 7.5 sacks in the regular season and added another sack in the wild-card win over the Giants. He played 45 of the 69 defensive snaps in Sunday's divisional-round win over the Cowboys.

Earlier this season, he moved into fifth on the NFL's career sack list; the four players ahead of him -- Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Kevin Greene and Chris Doleman -- are all in the Hall of Fame.

"He has an amazing resume; the only thing he's missing is a Super Bowl [title]," Packers outside linebacker Datone Jones said. "I know he's playing his butt off for it right now, just for other guys as well. It's not just Julius, it's all the guys in the locker room. Super Bowls are hard to come by and when you get an opportunity to play for one, you've got to lay it all out on the line.

"For him, I know he's going to leave it all out there for these next two games, and I just think for him, that would pretty much put a cap on his career. What Hall of Famer wouldn't want to walk out of the game with a Super Bowl title?"

In fact, Jones thinks Peppers might walk away if the Packers win it all.

"I believe he would if we won it," Jones said. "If we don't, I think he's going to play until he gets one."

For his part, Peppers has been noncommittal about his future, but it's a topic that surely will come up again this week and if the Packers make it to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

"There's a lot of sentiment toward Julius Peppers, getting him a Super Bowl ring this year," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think all those things are assets to the drive that you're here to win this next game in Atlanta."