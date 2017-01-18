The Giant(s) hole in the Lambeau Field wall has been fixed

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The alleged Odell Beckham Jr. hole in the wall at Lambeau Field has been fixed.

There was no immediate response from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, or after the incident, when asked if they would bill the New York Giants for the damage that occurred after the Jan. 8 playoff game.

Even though it took more than a week to fix, there was apparently never any thought to keeping it around for posterity, as some people had hoped.

It wasn’t the first time there was damage near the visitors' locker room at Lambeau Field. In 2008, a member of the Chicago Bears put a helmet through the wall in the locker room. According to a source at the time, the Packers billed the Bears for the repair job.

Beckham finished that wild-card game which four catches for 28 yards and dropped a pair of passes, including a potential touchdown in the Packers’ 38-13 win.

Beckham never admitted to putting the hole in the Lambeau wall, but in the moments after the Giants’ season ended, he told reporters: “I’m sure it’s going to be a long offseason. At the end of the day, you just have to take it and you have to grow. You have to learn from it and find ways not to have this feeling again.”