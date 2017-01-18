Drawn-up play to Jared Cook was a first for Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joins the Dan Le Batard Show to share what was said in the huddle prior to his pass to Jared Cook that set up the game-winning field goal. (1:22)

Whether it was a full play call, half a play call or no call at all, Aaron Rodgers' 36-yard completion to Jared Cook with 3 seconds left in Sunday's playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys doesn't happen every day.

In fact, according to Rodgers, it's never quite happened like that where he essentially made it up as he went along in the huddle.

"That would be a first," Rodgers said Wednesday on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show.

The way receiver Randall Cobb described it earlier in the week, Rodgers told Cook and Davante Adams which routes to run and told everyone else to just run to the left.

"I said everybody kind of run over to the left, and get open -- not exactly in those words, but that was basically the gist of it," Rodgers said on the show.

There's no call for that exact play, which set up Mason Crosby's game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

"What ended up being the play was not something we talked about, but it was something that I thought about at various times throughout the season or throughout the week even," Rodgers said. "But it's hard to kind of put a name necessarily on a play where we have a roll-out with a clear-out and everybody else kind of running to the left. Didn't exactly have a name for that. But in situations like that [coach] Mike [McCarthy] will allow me to pick a play out of a selection of plays we have."

Rodgers could be seen in the huddle pointing to the left just as offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was giving him the sign to hurry up because the play clock was running low.

"I did see some video of the huddle, and a couple things I love about it," Rodgers said. "One is it kind of shows what we're trying to put together there as we're kind of drawing some things up. Everybody was very focused, with 12 seconds left, on our responsibilities but also the situation with the play clock and how important that down was. And then the execution was just perfect."

McCarthy called it "one of the greatest plays that you'll ever seen in that final two-minute [drill]."