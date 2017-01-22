Blown out in Atlanta: Packers find new way to make playoff exit

Merril Hoge and Ryan Clark break down the Falcons' victory over the Packers to win the NFC Championship. (1:27)

ATLANTA -- This wasn't the collapse against Seattle two years ago. Or last year's roller-coaster loss in Arizona.

It wasn't a trip to the Super Bowl, either.

At least the Green Bay Packers didn't lose on the last play this time. They lost Sunday's NFC Championship Game to the Atlanta Falcons on just about every other play in large part because the flaws -- a suspect secondary and the lack of a running game chief among them -- that Aaron Rodgers covered up during their run-the-table sprint finally did them in.

In a playoff exit unlike most others in the era of coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers were uncharacteristically blown out of the Georgia Dome 44-21.

Aaron Rodgers couldn't rescue the Packers this time despite having a rare full complement of receivers.

It changed the narrative of postseason defeats for a team and a coach that have had their share of heartbreakers and meltdowns. Before Sunday, five of McCarthy's seven playoff losses came on the last play of the game. Four of those came in overtime, including the 2014 NFC title game loss at Seattle in which the Packers blew a 12-point lead with four minutes to play.

Forty days after last year's overtime playoff loss at Arizona in a divisional-round game -- one that went to overtime thanks to Rodgers' Hail Mary to Jeff Janis -- McCarthy was asked about that string of close playoff losses.

"First of all, none of us want to lose," McCarthy said in a candid interview at the NFL scouting combine. "But if you're going to beat me, it ain't going to be by much."

For a change, Rodgers couldn't rescue the Packers even though he surprisingly had his full complement of receivers. Jordy Nelson (broken ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) all answered the bell and were active. Nelson, who played with a protective vest reinforced with Kevlar to protect his two-week-old injury, even caught a touchdown pass. But it was far too late.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Rodgers doesn't kick field goals nor does he run fullback draws. When it still had a chance to be a game, Mason Crosby shockingly missed wide right on a 41-yarder on the Packers' first drive. It ended an NFL-record streak of 23 straight successful postseason field goals, including last week's 51-yard game-winner against the Dallas Cowboys.

And it was only a 10-0 deficit when fullback Aaron Ripkowski picked a terrible time for his first NFL fumble deep in Falcons terrible. A 24-0 halftime deficit could easily have been 24-10, which might have been more manageable given how well Rodgers played during the eight-game winning streak that put the Packers on the verge of Super Bowl LI after a 4-6 start.

Instead, the Packers were shut out in the first half of a playoff game for only the second time in the Super Bowl era.

A slew of injuries -- not among the receivers -- didn't help. The Packers lost six players during the course of the game: both starting guards (T.J. Lang and Lane Taylor) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga plus linebacker Jake Ryan and defensive backs Kentrell Brice and Micah Hyde. Running back Ty Montgomery also went in and out of the game with an apparent injury.

The Packers didn't have enough offensive linemen to finish the game, so they had to play defensive tackle Letroy Guion at guard. By that point, McCarthy pulled Rodgers with 2:36 to play. Rodgers finished 27-of-45 passing for 287 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

This one may hurt in a different way than some of the Packers' previous playoff losses but unlike the others it was easily explained.

With LaDarius Gunter and Damarious Randall in the secondary, the Packers had no chance to effectively cover Julio Jones (nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns -- one of them a 73-yarder) and Mohamed Sanu (one touchdown).

And 21 points was never going to be enough to keep up with quarterback Matt Ryan (392 yards passing, four touchdown passes and one rushing score) and the Falcons, who are on their way to the Super Bowl.