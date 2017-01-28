Packers QB Aaron Rodgers fined for face-mask penalty in NFC title game

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers didn’t even think it should have been a penalty, so you can imagine how the Green Bay Packers quarterback probably feels about the fine he received for his face-mask penalty late in last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Rodgers was fined $9,115 for a penalty that took off the helmet of Falcons cornerback Robert Alford.

Aaron Rodgers didn't think he should have been called for a facemask penalty against the Falcons. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After the game, Rodgers did not sound happy about the penalty. He said he thought the flag should have been picked up just like the one the officials threw and then took back when Alford appeared to hit Rodgers late on a scramble that referee Bill Vinovich decided was a legal hit because Rodgers did not slide. The league agreed, and Alford was not fined.

“I just told the ref, 'You know, he picked up the flag when they looked at the JumboTron when I scrambled and did kind of a weird in-between forward and front slide and the guy hit me in the head, and they picked up that penalty [flag],'" Rodgers said after the game. “So I just said, ‘Why don’t you look up at the JumboTron and pick up this penalty?’ Because it obviously wasn’t an excessive blow to the head there deserving of a 15-yard penalty, in my opinion.”

“I went for the stiff-arm, and I’m not a stiff-arm connoisseur. My thumb slipped through his face mask, his helmet was on loosely, and his helmet came off.”

Rodgers said it was the first non-delay-of-game penalty he’s had in his NFL career.