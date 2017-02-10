Brett Favre, like Tom Brady, is missing his Super Bowl jersey

Tom Brady isn’t the only Super Bowl-winning quarterback who’s missing his game jersey.

Brett Favre said he doesn’t know what happened to the jersey he wore when he led the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

Favre, in an appearance on Fox Business Network on Friday, explained what he thinks might have happened to the No. 4 jersey from that day.

Brett Favre doesn't know what happened to the jersey he wore in Super Bowl XXXI 20 years ago. Andy Hayt/Getty Images

“What happens is there's a massive celebration," Favre said. "Of course, you go into the locker room, [and] it's mass confusion. Unless you actually take your jersey off and your pants and stuff and you put them in a bag that is secure, you don't know because there's people grabbing stuff. There's laundry, guys are going in the shower, they're hugging, there's champagne, so it could easily get taken.

“I didn’t even know what memorabilia meant in 1996. It’s a little more common now, so had I known then what I know [now], I would’ve placed it in a bag, because that would’ve been a nice memento to keep.”

Brady’s jersey disappeared from the New England Patriots locker room shortly after Super Bowl LI last Sunday.

“Whoever has it has got to be sweating," Favre said. "Because how do you sell it?”

When asked if he’s ever seen his Super Bowl jersey on the market, he said: “The jersey would be so old, and honestly, forgers today are better. Sometimes I see my name, and I’m asked if this is actually my signature, and I have a hard time telling the difference.”