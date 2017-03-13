        <
          NFL Nation

          Martellus Bennett to wear 80 for Packers; Ty Montgomery stays with 88

          10:09 AM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Packers for Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1997-2013
            • Two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
          Number 80 it is for Martellus Bennett.

          The Green Bay Packers tight end let the fans decide what uniform number he would wear with his new team in a Twitter poll he posted on Saturday – one day after he signed a three-year, $21 million deal.

          Bennett wore No. 88 last season with the New England Patriots, but apparently that’s not going to be available in Green Bay. Ty Montgomery wore it the past two seasons but was expected to change to a traditional running back number for this season after converting from receiver, but apparently that’s not happening.

          Montgomery posted on Twitter over the weekend that he’s keeping No. 88 and cited another former NFL player, Rod Bernstine, who made a position switch but kept his number. Bernstine, who wore No. 82 as a tight end, kept that number when he moved to running back.

          After last season, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery planned to change his number for this season.