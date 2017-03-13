Martellus Bennett to wear 80 for Packers; Ty Montgomery stays with 88

Number 80 it is for Martellus Bennett.

The Green Bay Packers tight end let the fans decide what uniform number he would wear with his new team in a Twitter poll he posted on Saturday – one day after he signed a three-year, $21 million deal.

Looks like #80 is the winner. The people have spoken... https://t.co/vGU9XBfg35 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 12, 2017

Bennett wore No. 88 last season with the New England Patriots, but apparently that’s not going to be available in Green Bay. Ty Montgomery wore it the past two seasons but was expected to change to a traditional running back number for this season after converting from receiver, but apparently that’s not happening.

Montgomery posted on Twitter over the weekend that he’s keeping No. 88 and cited another former NFL player, Rod Bernstine, who made a position switch but kept his number. Bernstine, who wore No. 82 as a tight end, kept that number when he moved to running back.

Me and Rod Bernstine have something in common.... and it's not #88 #keepingit pic.twitter.com/dv3Gpsf7rA — Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) March 11, 2017

After last season, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery planned to change his number for this season.