Ego Ferguson's stay with Packers short-lived after failed physical

GREEN BAY, Wis. – So much for the Green Bay Packers and Ego Ferguson.

Two days after they claimed the defensive tackle off waivers, the Packers released him after he failed his physical.

Ferguson spent all of last season on injured reserve because of a shoulder he hurt in training camp last summer. The Chicago Bears then released him last Friday, and the Packers claimed him on Monday.

Ferguson will again be subject to the waiver wire but considering the Packers were 29th out the 32 teams on the priority list, it’s unlikely another team would claim him. That would make Ferguson a free agent, and the Packers – or any other team – could eventually sign him when healthy.

The Packers were hoping to see if Ferguson could stay healthy and regain the form he showed as a rookie in 2014, when the Bears picked him in the second round at No. 51 overall. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Ferguson played in only 20 of a possible 36 games over his three NFL season and 16 of those came as a rookie. He missed all but four games in 2015 with a knee injury. He also was suspended four games that season for performance-enhancing drugs and served that suspension while on injured reserve.

The Packers aren’t on the hook for any of Ferguson’s contract, which had one year remaining.