Packers tryout receiver Speedy Noil can jump, too

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- How can a guy named Speedy be known more for his jumping ability?
Jumping higher than any receiver at the combine helps.
Yes, Devante "Speedy" Noil turned heads during his workout in Indianapolis when he jumped 43.5 inches in the vertical test. Although he did not run the 40-yard dash there, he ran a respectable 4.45 at his Texas A&M pro day on March 30.
But it’s his vertical jump that most likely earned him a tryout with the Green Bay Packers during their rookie camp this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound Noil might have been signed right away or even been drafted had it not been for some off-the-field issues. Instead, he’s one of 24 tryout hopefuls in camp this weekend.
The former five-star recruit from New Orleans was arrested twice and suspended by the Aggies three times. His final suspension caused him to miss Texas A&M’s final game of the season against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. The suspension came after he was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession in December.
After a strong start to his career with 46 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman, Noil never matched that production. He caught 21 passes in each of his next two seasons and combined for just four more touchdown catches. He left school after his junior season to turn pro.
Another notable name on the tryout list is safety Cameron Brown from UW-Oshkosh. The Milwaukee native ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the pro day for Wisconsin’s Division III players on March 27. Before that he participated in the NFL’s regional combine in Minneapolis on March 4.
The Packers also had two players from the service academies on their tryout list: Navy cornerback Brendon Clements and Air Force safety Jacob Onyechi. Both likely will have to fulfill their military commitments before they can pursue a football career.
"Well, we actually had an appreciation for Brendan and Jacob today," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after Saturday's practice. "I think it’s important to recognize what’s in front of them and what they do for all of us."
Including the 24 in for tryouts, the Packers have 56 players at their rookie camp. After signing 15 undrafted free agents to go along with their 10 draft picks, the Packers have room for three more players on their 90-man offseason roster.
The Packers likely will make a decision on which tryout players they will sign by Monday.
“When you get to the practice field, you're particularly playing close attention to the tryout players because you haven't seen those guys,” McCarthy said. “You have a clearer understanding of your draft picks and the free agents that you've already signed to contracts. So watching just their skill level, how they interact and really trying to get a feel for the ceiling.”
Among their tryout players from last year was guard Lucas Patrick, who was on the practice squad all of last season.
Here are the 24 players who participated in rookie camp on a tryout basis:
Offense
Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall
Drew Bauer, QB, Minnesota-Duluth
William Stanback, RB, Virginia Union
Sean Price, TE, South Florida
Austin Schmidt, T, Illinois
Riley Shantz, Missouri State
Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M
Defense
Brandon Clements, CB, Navy
Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah
Cameron Brown, S, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Daquan Holmes, CB, American International
Aaron Taylor, S, Ball State
Jacob Onyechi, S, Air Force
Marquiz Edget, LB, Missouri Southern
Willie Mays, LB, Tiffin
Josh Letuligasenoa, LB, Cal Poly
David Talley, LB, Grand Valley State
Chris Hale, LB, Middle Tennessee
Ruben Demosthene, LB, Southern Nazarene
Imarjaye Albury, DT, Florida International
Aiulua Fanene, DT, Arizona
Michael Wyche, DT, Miami
Marquis Smith, LB, Savannah State
Special teams
Matt Davis, K, North Carolina-Pembroke