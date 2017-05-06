Packers tryout receiver Speedy Noil can jump, too

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- How can a guy named Speedy be known more for his jumping ability?

Jumping higher than any receiver at the combine helps.

Yes, Devante "Speedy" Noil turned heads during his workout in Indianapolis when he jumped 43.5 inches in the vertical test. Although he did not run the 40-yard dash there, he ran a respectable 4.45 at his Texas A&M pro day on March 30.

But it’s his vertical jump that most likely earned him a tryout with the Green Bay Packers during their rookie camp this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound Noil might have been signed right away or even been drafted had it not been for some off-the-field issues. Instead, he’s one of 24 tryout hopefuls in camp this weekend.

The former five-star recruit from New Orleans was arrested twice and suspended by the Aggies three times. His final suspension caused him to miss Texas A&M’s final game of the season against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. The suspension came after he was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession in December.

After a strong start to his career with 46 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman, Noil never matched that production. He caught 21 passes in each of his next two seasons and combined for just four more touchdown catches. He left school after his junior season to turn pro.

Another notable name on the tryout list is safety Cameron Brown from UW-Oshkosh. The Milwaukee native ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the pro day for Wisconsin’s Division III players on March 27. Before that he participated in the NFL’s regional combine in Minneapolis on March 4.

The Packers also had two players from the service academies on their tryout list: Navy cornerback Brendon Clements and Air Force safety Jacob Onyechi. Both likely will have to fulfill their military commitments before they can pursue a football career.

"Well, we actually had an appreciation for Brendan and Jacob today," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after Saturday's practice. "I think it’s important to recognize what’s in front of them and what they do for all of us."

Including the 24 in for tryouts, the Packers have 56 players at their rookie camp. After signing 15 undrafted free agents to go along with their 10 draft picks, the Packers have room for three more players on their 90-man offseason roster.

The Packers likely will make a decision on which tryout players they will sign by Monday.

“When you get to the practice field, you're particularly playing close attention to the tryout players because you haven't seen those guys,” McCarthy said. “You have a clearer understanding of your draft picks and the free agents that you've already signed to contracts. So watching just their skill level, how they interact and really trying to get a feel for the ceiling.”

Among their tryout players from last year was guard Lucas Patrick, who was on the practice squad all of last season.

Here are the 24 players who participated in rookie camp on a tryout basis:

Offense

Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall

Drew Bauer, QB, Minnesota-Duluth

William Stanback, RB, Virginia Union

Sean Price, TE, South Florida

Austin Schmidt, T, Illinois

Riley Shantz, Missouri State

Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M

Defense

Brandon Clements, CB, Navy

Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah

Cameron Brown, S, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Daquan Holmes, CB, American International

Aaron Taylor, S, Ball State

Jacob Onyechi, S, Air Force

Marquiz Edget, LB, Missouri Southern

Willie Mays, LB, Tiffin

Josh Letuligasenoa, LB, Cal Poly

David Talley, LB, Grand Valley State

Chris Hale, LB, Middle Tennessee

Ruben Demosthene, LB, Southern Nazarene

Imarjaye Albury, DT, Florida International

Aiulua Fanene, DT, Arizona

Michael Wyche, DT, Miami

Marquis Smith, LB, Savannah State

Special teams