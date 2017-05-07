The 'other' McCaffrey -- Max -- settles in with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Max McCaffrey held one interesting distinction among the 50-plus players at the Green Bay Packers' rookie camp: he was the only one who was on an NFL roster when last season ended.

McCaffrey was elevated to the active roster on the eve of the NFC Championship Game, when there were questions about whether receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison would be healthy enough to play against the Falcons. All three played, so McCaffrey was inactive and thus was eligible to participant in this weekend’s rookie camp.

Max McCaffrey, undrafted in 2016 out of Duke, signed with the Packers before the NFC title game but didn't play, making the receiver eligible for this weekend's rookie minicamp. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

When the Packers signed McCaffrey to the practice squad last Dec. 20, he was perhaps best known as the son of former NFL standout receiver Ed McCaffrey (who played 13 seasons for the Broncos, Giants and 49ers). A third McCaffrey, brother Christian, might be the most well-known family member now. The running back from Stanford was the eighth pick in the NFL draft last week by the Carolina Panthers.

Max, undrafted out of Duke last year, spent this offseason working out with Christian back home in Colorado. It was almost as if Max went through the pre-draft process again, and he believes it will benefit him this season.

“I did speed and acceleration work with him twice a week,” Max said during this weekend’s rookie camp. “Then I worked out with my dad twice a week for receiver stuff, lifted five days a week and did some other receiver drills.”

Safe to say the pre-draft hype was a little different for Christian, though. Max signed with the Raiders after he wasn't drafted.

“Completely different for him,” Max said, chuckling. “It was cool to see him go through all stuff. He worked his ass off and put himself in a position where he deserved that, so I was really excited for him. There was all the preparation and media hype around him and I think he handled that really well, and I think he’s in a great position now. I’m excited to watch him.”

It was the first time the Max and Christian spent a significant amount of time together since the two were at Valor Christian High School in Colorado.

“Max is my best friend in the whole world,” Christian said at the combine. “Growing up, we were very competitive with each other, we were constantly playing one-on-one basketball, or playing football, tearing up the yard. Doing everything together. All his best friends were my best friends. Even still today go at it a bit. He's been such an amazing influence in my life and I'm extremely happy that I can call him my older brother.”

Before his stock soared, some mock drafts had the Packers taking Christian.

“I would’ve loved that,” Max said. “I love playing with Christian, but he’s in a good spot. I’m sure he’s not upset about it, either, but playing with him would’ve been awesome.”