Packers' Ty Montgomery still a valuable receiver even as fantasy RB

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Don't take the receiver out of Ty Montgomery when it comes to fantasy rankings.

The Green Bay Packers running back, who switched positions midway through last season, still ranks relatively high among backs in ESPN's new points-per-reception fantasy rankings.

Montgomery checked in at No. 19 on a list of the top 40 running backs in terms of receptions for fantasy purposes.

Even after the position switch last season, the Packers still utilized Montgomery's receiving skills. In fact, he caught 10 passes in consecutive games -- in Week 6 against the Cowboys for 98 yards and in Week 7 against the Bears for 66 yards -- to become just the third player in team history to record back-to-back games with 10 or more catches.

For the season, he posted almost as many receiving yards (348 on 44 catches) as he did rushing yards (457 on 77 carries). However, all three of his touchdowns were of the rushing variety.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said shortly after Day 3 of the draft, when the team selected three running backs (BYU's Jamaal Williams in the fourth round, UTEP's Aaron Jones in fifth and Utah State's Devante Mays in the seventh), that Montgomery will be the starting running back.

Given that McCarthy wants his starting running back to be able to play on all three downs, there's reason to believe Montgomery’s receiving totals won't drop. In fact, they might spike given that he barely played in the first four games of the season. In that first month, he carried just twice and didn't catch any passes.

It was midway through last season when ESPN switched Montgomery from receiver to running back for fantasy purposes.

ESPN’s overall fantasy rankings are coming soon but for now, it's wise to keep an eye on Montgomery for his receiving skills as well as his rushing.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the quarterbacks in the PPR rankings, while Jordy Nelson ranked fifth among receivers followed by Davante Adams (26th) and Randall Cobb (38th). Martellus Bennett ranked 11th among tight ends.