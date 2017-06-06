Time for Kenny Clark to start 'crushing it' when it counts

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- This is another offseason story about an NFL player who has lost weight or remade his body or turned heads in the weight room. There are many of them floating around the league at this time of the year, and more are sure to pop up between now and Week 1.

Many of them are puffery that soon will be forgotten.

The Green Bay Packers don’t think Kenny Clark’s story will be one of those.

A back injury suffered late in training camp last year kept Kenny Clark out of the Packers lineup for much of the early season. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

It started by all appearances when his coach, Mike McCarthy, proclaimed that the second-year defensive tackle has been “crushing it in the weight room.”

However, if you talk to Clark, the Packers’ first-round pick from a year ago, it actually started right after last season ended. That’s when he returned to California to work out at his alma mater, UCLA, and also to train at a place called the DAG Athletic Group. It was there that he went to work on a couple of things: strengthening his core to avoid a back injury like the one he sustained late in training camp last summer and slimming down while also increasing his strength.

Hills cause more GLUTE 🔥 which forces HIP EXTENSION. Creating The kind of explosion that drives @KVN_03 @KCBoutThatLife pic.twitter.com/56C4a0qwfr — Dag Athletic Group (@DAGathletics) April 13, 2017

In the process, Clark dropped about 10 pounds from his end-of-season weight. He said he weighed 310 pounds when organized team activities started last month.

“The first impression you want to put on for the coaches is you’re a weight-room guy,” Clark said. “You come in, you get the thing in early. You’re the first one in there and last one out. You’re not just going through the motions. You’re out there working and trying to improve your technique or whatever you’re trying to work on in there.”

McCarthy noticed and offered unprompted praise for Clark.

“Kenny in particular, he’s crushing it in the weight room,” McCarthy said. “That’s what you like to see, particularly in that second year. Just the science that’s involved in that where guys can make a significant gain in this nine-week program. I look for Kenny to do a lot more as a football player on the field.”

A year ago, Clark wasn’t even at Lambeau Field for OTAs. He couldn’t participate because UCLA was still in session. He had to stay in touch with defensive line coach Mike Trgovac via Skype. The same rule is keeping this year’s top draft pick, cornerback Kevin King, out until the University of Washington concludes classes at the end of this week.

Clark declined to blame his slow start last season on that -- or on the back injury -- but regardless of the reason, he doesn’t plan on it happening again. By late last season, the Packers finally began to see the 27th overall pick make an impact. One of the youngest players in the 2016 draft -- he didn’t turn 21 until last Oct. 4 -- Clark saw his playing time spike after he got just seven snaps in the Dec. 4 game against Houston. In the final seven games, including playoffs, Clark averaged 24.6 snaps per game. In that stretch, he recovered a fumble and batted down a pass.

“I think it was up and down at times,” Clark said of his rookie year. “One thing I could see say, mentally I was always in it, I was always taking notes, I was always trying to get better. No matter how many snaps I played or didn’t play, mentally I was always in it just in case my number was called.”

Here’s Clark now, looking broader across the shoulders and leaner through the midsection. As he sat in his locker next to his mammoth defensive tackle partner Mike Daniels, he looked grown up compared to what he was last season as a rookie. Clark and Daniels could be Trgovac’s preferred pairing as the two inside rushers in the oft-used nickel package.

“He’s such a young kid,” Trgovac said. “I mean, he’s mature beyond his years that way, he’s very focused, he came back in excellent shape, and you could just see that means a lot to him. He was always strong and in shape, and a good athlete, but he’s one of those guys that as a coach you kind of lay out guidelines for them and talk to them about certain things, and he actually follows through step by step.”

Clark ranked third among Packers’ defensive linemen in snaps played last season, and his role could increase this season, especially if he’s able to both handle the run and provide some pass rush. He did not play much on obvious passing downs last season, but the Packers believe he has the ability to pressure the quarterback.

“Kenny, he’s coming out of his shell,” said Nick Perry, another onetime Packers’ first-round pick whose career got off to a slow starter before it finally blossomed. “I think that was the biggest thing for him the first year, just really stepping in and just doing his job. Now he has a year under his belt; he understands what they ask of him. And now it’s time for him to go above and beyond. He’s going to take care of his body, and from there we’re all going to work off of one another, and I think he’ll come into his own.”