Children's story time with Packers tight end Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett has a passion for reading; earlier in the offseason he shared some of his favorite books.

Now, the Green Bay Packers tight end wants to share that passion with kids.

In conjunction with the YouTube Kids App, Bennett is participating in the #ReadAlong program.

In a video called "Daddy Daughter Story Time with Martellus Bennett," Bennett shares his passion for kid's books.

Here's a sample of the stories.

If you have the YouTube Kids App, Bennett's full reading list can be downloaded here.

Bennett is a self-described bookworm and has talked about reading to his 4-year-old daughter, Jett.

Other collaborators who have created digital content for #ReadAlong Month include Universal's Despicable Me Minions and book publishers such as HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and National Geographic Kids.