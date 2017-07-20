Green Bay Packers should exit 2017 camp with new starting CB or two

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers report to training camp July 26 at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, and practice for the first time July 27 at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay. Here's a closer look at the Packers' camp:

Top storyline: If the Packers don't come out of training camp with at least one new starting cornerback, then something probably went disastrously wrong. They signed veteran free agent Davon House, who began his career with the Packers and has returned after two seasons with the Jaguars, and used their top pick on the athletic Kevin King. One or both should start if the Packers hope to radically improve their passing defense, which ranked 31st in the NFL last season.

That doesn't mean Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and LaDarius Gunter should be banished to the bench, but look for Randall and Rollins to play more in the slot this season. As for Gunter, who became the team's default No. 1 corner last season after injuries ravaged the position, he should perform better if he's not asked to cover the top opposing receiver week in and week out.

QB depth chart: The Packers didn't trade Brett Hundley this offseason, and unless another team loses its starter in the preseason, it looks like Hundley will back up Aaron Rodgers for another year. There's a good chance that before next season, the Packers will trade Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round selection who should net them a higher draft pick. Whether they keep a third quarterback on the roster this season depends on whether Joe Callahan can build off last summer's stellar play or whether BYU rookie Taysom Hill challenges Callahan.

Bubble watch: Last year, the Packers kept seven receivers on their opening-day roster. They could do so again, but will fourth-year pro Jeff Janis be among them? With another solid class of incoming receivers led by seventh-round pick Malachi Dupre, who excelled during the offseason program, Janis could be on the roster bubble, especially if the Packers think their special-teams unit can sustain losing him.

That rookie could start: In addition to King, the Packers are going to have to find a way to get fellow second-round pick Josh Jones on the field if he continues his playmaking ways from the OTAs. The safety from NC State could see time at inside linebacker as well as in the secondary in a hybrid role.

Bennett for Cook: Last year, it took Rodgers some time to gel with Jared Cook, in part because of injuries to the tight end. Martellus Bennett is this year's Cook -- a veteran free-agent tight end who's expected to add something dynamic to the offense. How quickly Rodgers and Bennett connect could determine how effective the Packers are coming out of the gates to start this season.

Contract watch: At some point, the Packers are going to have to extend Rodgers' contract even though he has three more seasons left on his current deal. His stellar play combined with the exploding quarterback market have made the deal undervalued. Could a new deal be done in training camp? Typically the Packers like to get a contract extension or two completed with a veteran before the start of the regular season. Among those in line for extensions are Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Davante Adams and Corey Linsley.

