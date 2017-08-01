Packers should throw the (Davon) House at Julio Jones, other star WRs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Davon House watched Julio Jones run roughshod over the Green Bay Packers once before. It was 2014, and the backup cornerback stood on the sideline and waited his turn.

Eventually he got the chance, but not before Jones was well on his way to an 11-catch, 259-yard game against the Packers. Enter House, who replaced a struggling Sam Shields for the final 21 plays of the game. In that stretch, House broke up a pass in the end zone that was intended for Jones, who got knocked out of the game on that play with a hip injury.

House, who also sustained a shoulder injury on the play but finished the game, helped the Packers hang on for a 43-37 victory.

So you can imagine what House must have been thinking as he watched Jones put on a similar show against the Packers in last season's NFC Championship Game.

Davon House was more than willing to mix it up with Julio Jones in 2014. Mike Roemer/AP

This time, however, there was no House to the rescue. He was still property of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who would cut him less than two months later and open the door for the Packers to re-sign him. So the Packers had no answer for Jones, who caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 44-21 blowout win.

"I felt like it was tough for the boys," House said. "[LaDarius] Gunter was an undrafted guy who didn't play at all the first year, so for him to be thrown into the fire like that -- and he did well [in games] before that -- they could've helped him out a little bit differently. But it's a tough task for anyone. I've seen him Julio do that to Patrick Peterson. It just sucks that it was on a big stage like that."

Week 2 of this season will be on a slightly smaller stage -- although it is a primetime Sunday night game and the opening of the Falcons' new stadium -- but at least the Packers will have House back on their side for the rematch with Jones and Co. And you better believe House thinks he can make a difference once again.

"Yeah, most definitely," House said. "But I think every corner in the league should say yes. With guys like that, you can't say, 'I'm going to shut him down.' It's like shutting down Aaron Rodgers. It's almost impossible to do. My job is to contain him. I'm going to make some plays for sure."

It's that kind of confidence that led coach Mike McCarthy to say House is back on form after a poor season last year in Jacksonville.

"We played Jacksonville obviously early, the first game of the year, [and] my recollection was Davon wasn't playing with as much confidence as he obviously practiced with [in training camp so far]," McCarthy said. "I thought he had an excellent day at practice Saturday. He's got an excellent skill set, he really fits to the way we like to play, and it's great to have him back. But I think a lot of those things, particularly playing the corner, the corner position in this league, you talk about being out there on an island. Confidence is a big part of their success."

At this point, House looks like a good bet to lock up one of the Packers' starting cornerback jobs. He has run with the No. 1 defense in all four training camp practices so far. In a mild surprise, third-year pro Quinten Rollins has worked at the other cornerback spot in the base defense the last two practices and then has moved into the slot in the nickel package to allow rookie second-round pick Kevin King to get on the field and play outside. Gunter and Damarious Randall remain in competition for a starting spot as well.

House's play last season might not do much to ease the concerns about facing a receiver like Jones, but he said his struggles with the Jaguars last season were a matter of circumstance.

"I would say my first year in Jacksonville, I was confident and bought in," House said. "We were doing a lot of things I agreed with and that helped the defense, and that was to play more man [coverage]. I thrived at that as you can tell by the numbers. The next year, there were some things that I didn't agree with. Wish we could've been more aggressive on the back end and if anything, I didn't buy in all the way and it was a little bit tougher to agree with some of things we were doing. But my swag and my confidence is always going to be there."