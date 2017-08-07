Cautious preseason approach with Aaron Rodgers looks like plan again

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers looks unlikely to play in Thursday’s preseason opener, although that’s nothing new. Brett Hundley looks likely to start in his place, which is something new.

Rodgers played in just one of the Green Bay Packers' preseason games last year -- the third one -- but it wasn’t Hundley who benefited from coach Mike McCarthy’s cautious approach with his starting quarterback. Hundley battled an ankle injury most of last preseason and also played in just one preseason game, leaving then-rookie Joe Callahan to get the most work.

As the Packers prepared for this year’s preseason opener, it was Hundley who took all the reps with the No. 1 offense in practice Monday -- a strong sign Rodgers won’t play Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers instead took the scout team reps during the one-hour, 45-minute practice.

McCarthy wasn’t ready to say how he would divide up the quarterback reps in the preseason opener.

“Preseason games, really, you direct the game plans toward everybody that’s playing,” McCarthy said.

And since Monday's practice was focused on the Eagles, it sure looked like Rodgers would not play.

Rodgers’ preseason work was cut significantly beginning in 2013, when he played just five total series and 45 snaps. That year, he skipped the preseason finale and hasn’t played in that game since. Last year, he played in only the penultimate preseason game.

It’s a big opportunity for Hundley, who played well in the preseason as a rookie in 2015 but then battled the ankle injury last summer. He had a strong showing in Saturday’s Family Night practice at Lambeau Field, hitting tight end Richard Rodgers on the play of the night for a deep touchdown, but he hasn’t had much meaningful game work in nearly two years. Last season, he appeared in four games in mop-up duty.

“It’s a little hard when you get put in at the end of the games and you get a drive or two to get out there,” Hundley said. “I feel like this is the time I’ll be able to get some rhythm down, I think is the big word or key word for it, and be able to get going and get into a rhythm as a quarterback and get back out there and have some fun and maybe get hit once or twice.”

It’s a key summer for Hundley and the Packers if they intend to trade him before his rookie contract expires following the 2018 season. They think eventually they can trade him for a much higher draft pick than they invested in him (a fifth-rounder in 2015), but they’ll have to deal him before the midseason trade deadline next year otherwise he would hit free agency the following offseason.

This game also could be a measuring stick for Hundley, especially if he gets to play with some of the regular starters like he did in Monday’s practice.

“Whoever I go out there with, I’m very excited,” Hundley said. “Obviously, when you get any reps with the 1s, it’s awesome. That’s a vet line. They understand everything that’s going on. You don’t have to make too many calls because they’re on top of it. It takes a little stress off but, at the same time, whoever’s out there, we’re going to roll.”