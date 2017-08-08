Morgan Burnett, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix model their hands after Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It started as an invitation from Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, but now when the Green Bay Packers receivers break off to work with receivers coach Luke Getsy during the special teams period, Morgan Burnett and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix almost always can be found in tow.

They're at the Jugs machine. They're juggling tennis balls. They doing the "bad ball drill" -- a football version of the basketball game "lightning."

Burnett and Clinton-Dix might have good hands for defensive players, but they play defense for a reason: They don't have the hands of a receiver. But if Nelson, Adams and their position coach can help the safeties with their ball skills, it could help everyone in the long run.

"During special teams, sometimes guys have to do things and other guys don't have to depending on the day, so instead of just standing there we told them to come on over," Nelson said. "And they wanted to as well. They want to make the most of their opportunity when they see a ball in the air. They want to have confidence in their hands, but it's fun to have them over there."

Clinton-Dix wasn't afraid to admit he was mildly intimidated at first, especially after seeing some of the things the receivers have done off the Jugs machine. One of them is the "man hands" drill, where the receiver sticks his hands as close to the machine as possible to catch the ball as soon it flies out.

Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix does some work on the passing machine typically reserved for receivers. Rob Demovsky/ESPN

"It was kind of scary my first day going with them; I'm shaking in front of the Jugs machine," Clinton-Dix said. "You're directly in front of it and they've got it up to high speed. Those guys are used to it, it's second nature. They can do it in their sleep. I feel like the more reps we get it, the better we'll be at it."

Getsy introduced many of the drills, including juggling tennis balls and catching bricks, last year. But it wasn't until training camp this year that some defensive players joined in.

"I think those guys, they see an opportunity to get better at that too," Getsy said. "It's obviously something that we emphasize a lot of, and they look good. I mean, those guys are very talented men and they make plays already. I think getting involved in some of those drills will just help improve them. I'd love to see them get a few more interceptions each this year. That'd be awesome."

Clinton-Dix tied for the NFL lead in interceptions by a safety last season with five, while Burnett added two. But if the Packers are going to improve their pass defense and cut down on explosive plays against them, then an extra interception or two is a must.

"The missed opportunities we've had over the years, if you catch those balls, you're going to end up with five or six picks every year by just being where you're supposed to be and doing the little things," Packers safeties coach Darren Perry said. "And then you factor in a great play here and there, you're looking at five or six or seven picks and that's all it takes to be recognized as one of the top players in the league at that position.

"They're working on it. They go down there a little bit with the wide receivers and they're working with Jordy and Davante, so it's one of those deals where they try to make a conscious effort to improve and get better and so it's coming along. If you ask them, they'd say their hands are pretty good, but they've had their opportunities that they didn't capitalize on. Hopefully, they can clean that up."

So there was Burnett and Clinton-Dix again at practice on Monday doing the bad-ball drill with Getsy and the receivers. Like the game of lightning, if one player drops a ball -- thrown purposely off target -- and the next player in line catches one, the first player is out.

"It's very important to maximize every opportunity you have to make plays -- impact plays -- it's all about the ball," Clinton-Dix said. "Any chance the ball touches our fingertips, we want to have it, so the more we emphasize catching the ball, the more drills we can work with Jordy and Tae during our down time, I think it will help us out a lot."