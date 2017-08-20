Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks sharp in surprise appearance

Aaron Rodgers was a surprise starter in Saturday's preseason game at Washington, but there was nothing surprising about the performance of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Playing just one series, Rodgers looked like he was in midseason form: He caught the Redskins with 12 men on the field to keep the drive alive, scrambled for 13 yards on a third down and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass on a fade to his new tight end, Martellus Bennett.

Aaron Rodgers recorded a touchdown pass in his only series on Saturday night. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

For Rodgers, it was a 15-play, 75-yard drive on which he completed 6 of 8 passes for 37 yards. The touchdown to Bennett was a perfectly placed throw to the 6-foot-6 tight end, who was covered by a linebacker, Zach Brown, who is five inches shorter.

It looks like Rodgers will get more preseason work than he did last year, when he played in just one game and then got off to a slow start to the season.

Considering that Rodgers said this week he expected to play in next week's third preseason game at Denver, he'll likely total more than just the two series he got last exhibition season.

Although Rodgers said earlier this month that he thought there was no correlation between preseason playing time and how a team started during the regular season, coach Mike McCarthy appears set to play Rodgers more before the Sept. 10 season opener against Seattle than he did last preseason.

Rodgers did not play in last week’s preseason opener against Philadelphia.

The summer of 2012 was the last time Rodgers played in all four preseason games. That year, he took 79 snaps in 14 series.

Since then, Rodgers' summer work has amounted to three games in 2013 (five series, 45 snaps), two games in 2014 (eight series, 69 snaps), two games in 2015 (five series, 45 snaps) and one game last year (two series, 26 snaps), prior to Saturday's one series.