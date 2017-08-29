'Nothing's changed' for Aaron Rodgers, even after Stafford's record deal

Adam Schefter says that Matthew Stafford's new contract will be north of $25 million per year on average and explains how it'll help reset the QB market as players like Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are nearing the end of their contracts. (1:14)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers didn't even wait for the follow-up question. The Green Bay Packers quarterback knew what was coming when he was asked about Matthew Stafford's contract extension, which made him the highest-paid NFL player -- and pushed Rodgers down another peg on the salary chart.

So after Rodgers gave the requisite praise for his NFC North rival and the $27 million-per-year deal Stafford signed on Monday, he went ahead and addressed his own situation.

"When it comes to how that affects my own status, nothing's changed," Rodgers said. "I have this year and two more years to play, and that stuff takes care of itself."

Rodgers and his $22 million average have fallen all the way to No. 7 on the NFL's quarterback pecking order. At some point, the Packers are going to have to tear up the current deal -- a five-year, $110 million extension that runs through the 2019 season -- and pay the two-time NFL MVP closer to his market value.

Rodgers, 33, said earlier this summer that there have been no negotiations between the Packers and his agent, David Dunn. He said in June that he knows the Packers appreciate him and what he means to the team.

"When it comes to setting the market values, I let that stuff take care of itself," Rodgers said in June. "I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me. I'm going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster. When you do that, when your time comes up to get a contract, you usually get a contract extension."

For now, Rodgers ranks behind Stafford, Derek Carr ($24.969 million per year), Andrew Luck ($24.594 million), Drew Brees ($24.250 million) Kirk Cousins ($23.944 million) and Joe Flacco ($22.133).

Rodgers was the NFL's highest-paid player for nearly three years. He held that distinction for 1,041 days, the longest anyone has been atop the league's pay chart since 2010, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That ended in March 2016, when Flacco signed his deal. Flacco held that spot for 119 days before Luck (358 days), Carr (67 days) and now Stafford claimed it.

"I'm happy for Matt. I mean, Matt and I have battled over the years," Rodgers said. "I really respect him as a player. I love watching him throw. He can do it from a number of different platforms and arm angles. It's fun to watch. I think he's one of the good guys in the league at quarterback."