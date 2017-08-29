Jordy Janis or Jeff Nelson: Packers receivers fool fans with jersey swap

Another variation of a JUGS drill: this one's called "distraction." Video by Rob Demovsky (0:15)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordy Nelson returned kicks, and Jeff Janis caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Or was it the other way around?

If all you saw were the jerseys, you'd think that's what happened during Tuesday's training camp practice. But upon closer inspection, the Green Bay Packers receivers pulled a uniform switcheroo for the final day camp.

There was Janis wearing No. 87 with Nelson's name on the back and Nelson with Janis' No. 83.

Jordy Nelson (83 in this photo) and Jeff Janis (87) decided to have a little fun on the last day of Packers training camp. ESPN.com/Rob Demovsky

"I wanted to raise my awareness level on 'Madden,' so I decided to switch jerseys and wear Jordy's," Janis joked. "He wanted to raise his speed level up a little bit, so he wore my jersey."

Janis even took Nelson's regular spot as the first one to go through the receiver drills. As Janis approached the JUGS machine, Nelson shouted from the back of the line: "Don't make me look bad."

Janis said they fooled some of the fans but not any of their teammates.

"When I rode the bike [down to practice], everybody was kind of freaking out; people were doing a couple double-takes," Janis said. "[Players] could tell right away. It was mostly for the fans."

Aaron Rodgers certainly wasn't fooled.

"People always mistake, I guess, them for each other," Rodgers said. "I don't see a resemblance, but … I don't know what they were doing, just having some fun out there the last day of this training camp."