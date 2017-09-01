Pass, fail or incomplete: Packers still figuring out running back picture

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Mike McCarthy was like a student who needed to cram for a final exam.

By his own admission, he largely neglected the running game for the first 3½ preseason games, then tried to learn as much about his young running backs as possible in the last half of exhibition football.

So where does that leave the three running backs the Green Bay Packers drafted this offseason? They might have to keep all of them -- fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams, fifth-rounder Aaron Jones and seventh-rounder Devante Mays -- along with starter Ty Montgomery because they'd hate to let one get away without seeing more than they have in the last month.

Aaron Jones made an impression in Thursday's preseason finale, rushing for 48 yards on eight carries, including a 24-yarder. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

"They improved weekly, and that's what you're looking for," McCarthy said after Thursday's 24-10 over the Rams in the preseason finale. "If I was going to be judgmental, I wish I'd have run the ball more in the first three games. Tonight is what we needed to do. So pass protection will always be the biggest challenge for a young running back coming into the league, the ability to play all three downs. The way we balanced out their reps and their opportunities, I was very pleased with not only the quality but the quantity."

Jones, the smallest of the three at 5-foot-9 and 208 pounds, led the Packers in preseason rushing with 105 yards on 19 carries. Included in that was a 24-yard run on a draw play in the fourth quarter. Earlier, he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brett Hundley, his second touchdown catch of the preseason.

The former UTEP standout confidently said he believes he did enough to make the roster. "I can catch. I can run. I can block. Everything," he said. "I think I did, including special teams. I played on all four core special teams."

Williams, who has been consistently No. 2 on the depth chart behind Montgomery, got the start, but his most impressive stretch came on the opening drive of the third quarter. He carried on the first five plays and six of the first seven, and totaled 26 yards on those six carries. It was the start of a 17-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

"It felt like I was getting in a rhythm, and it felt like the old days of how I like to run it and keep grinding the defense down and keep that drive going and going," Williams said. "The more they get tired, the more that you start to thrive and see the holes open up even faster because they get tired. I like to wear them out and I think that first drive in the third quarter is a great example.”

Williams finished the night with 31 yards on 11 carries and the preseason with 61 yards on 25 carries. He also caught four passes for 52 yards in the four games.

"There's still a lot more that you haven't seen, but at the same time you've just got to make your opportunities count," Williams said. "You can't be complaining about how many reps you get or how many times you get on the field. You've just got to make the opportunities that you have count."

Mays, the biggest of the backs at 5-10 and 230, has shown more as a receiver (five catches for 56 yards this preseason) than a runner (16 carries for 43 yards) and probably has the most to sweat out during this weekend's roster cuts.

"I mean, with there being so many running backs, we don't get that many opportunities, so when we do, you just need to make the best of it," Mays said. "You've got to do the best with what you get. It's pretty different, but it's expected coming in as pretty much one of the last backs on the roster and then having so many running backs at the same time."