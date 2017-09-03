Don Barclay (not Montravius Adams) placed on IR to make room for Ahmad Brooks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers may not have to wait two months for rookie third-round pick Montravius Adams to play after all.

Montravius Adams, right, hasn't practiced since he underwent foot surgery after participating in just two training camp practices. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

The Packers placed backup guard/center Don Barclay on injured reserve Sunday, leaving Adams on the roster for now. Barclay sustained an ankle injury in the Aug. 10 preseason opener against the Eagles and hasn’t been on the field since. Adams hasn’t practiced since he underwent foot surgery after participating in just two training camp practices.

Teams can bring back two players off injured reserve during the season – and they no longer have to designate which ones ahead of time – but they must wait until after Week 8 to do so.

That Adams, the rookie defensive tackle from Auburn, remains on the 53-man roster suggests there’s a chance he could return before that time.

Or the Packers could still be searching for a replacement. They are scheduled to host veteran DE Quinton Dial on a free-agent visit on Monday, his agent confirmed to ESPN. Dial started 30 games over the last three years for the 49ers, who released him this weekend.

The Packers finally announced the signing of another ex-49ers defensive player, Ahmad Brooks. They had agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran outside linebacker last week.

The decision to put Barclay on injured reserve helps explain why general manager Ted Thompson initially kept 10 offensive linemen on the first version of the 53-man roster on Saturday. Players have to be on the roster after the final cuts to be eligible for short-term injured reserve.

The other change on the initial 53 came Sunday, when the Packers claimed rookie outside linebacker Chris Odom off waivers from the Falcons and then traded fourth-year outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Cowboys for a conditional seventh-round pick.