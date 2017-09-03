Two WRs (Michael Clark, DeAngelo Yancey) but no Max McCaffrey on practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Keep this list handy when injuries hit the Green Bay Packers because they almost always promote players from their practice squad.

Last year, nine different practice-squad players were called up to the 53-man roster at some point during the season.

Here’s a look at the Packers’ initial 10-member practice squad, which was announced on Sunday. All 10 players were with the team during training camp and released in Saturday’s final cuts.

QB Joe Callahan: After losing Taysom Hill to the Saints on waivers, the Packers brought back Callahan for the second year. He was on the roster to start least season, released on Oct. 13 and spent time with the Saints and Browns before he returned to the Packers practice squad on Dec. 2. Two weeks later, he was back on the active roster as the No. 3 QB.

WR Michael Clark: The most intriguing prospect on this list. The 6-foot-6 former basketball player is raw but just about every week in training camp he made a catch that only someone with his size and leaping ability could make.

WR DeAngelo Yancey: The fifth-round pick was one of two drafted receivers the Packers cut; seventh-round pick Malachi Dupre was the other. Neither did much to stand out. The bigger surprise is that fellow receiver Max McCaffrey isn’t back on the practice squad.

G Kofi Amichia: The sixth-round pick moved from tackle to the interior spots and needs another year to work on that switch before he’s ready to compete for a roster spot.

G/T Adam Pankey: Had one of the best showings in the 1-on-1 pass-blocking drill in camp, assembling a 21-4 record, and showed he can play multiple positions. Probably more NFL ready than Amichia at this point.

CB Donatello Brown: Undrafted rookie flashed with a couple of big plays, including an interception in the preseason finale.

OLB Reggie Gilbert: Might have been one of the last players to miss making the 53 and is back on the practice squad for the second straight year despite leading the Packers with two preseason sacks.

DT Izaah Lunsford: Undrafted rookie showed some power as a run defender.

ILB Derrick Mathews: Originally signed to the practice squad last season on Nov. 23 but was never elevated to the roster.

S Jermaine Whitehead: Started last season on the practice squad, spent two weeks on the active roster before being released after being part of a blown coverage on a 99-yard kickoff return by the Colts and was re-signed to the practice squad.