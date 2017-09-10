Mike Daniels dominates in Packers' defense-led win over Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Forget all this talk about Mike Daniels as a budding superstar on the Green Bay Packers' defense.

He’s there already.

Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels makes the pivotal play of the game, stripping Seahawk QB Russell Wilson of the football in the third quarter of Green Bay's 17-9 victory. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

He was there even before Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, a game he single-handedly turned in the Packers’ favor early in the third quarter. But Sunday’s performance should convince anyone who wasn’t quite sure.

In what was a surprisingly impressive showing by the Packers defense -- which was last seen getting run out of the Georgia Dome in the NFC Championship Game -- it was Daniels who dominated in the 17-9 opening-day victory at Lambeau Field.

In a span of three plays on the Seahawks' opening drive of the third quarter, Daniels had a shared sack with Nick Perry and then a solo sack and forced fumble on quarterback Russell Wilson that linebacker Kyler Fackrell recovered at Seattle's 6-yard line.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

To that point, the difference in the game was Mike McCarthy's timeout usage. McCarthy called his last two of the first half -- one with 48 seconds left in the half after a first-down run and another with 43 seconds left after a second-down run -- and then Seattle hit two big plays that led to a last-second field goal for the only points of the first half. What McCarthy should have considered was that without a third timeout (they previously burned one on defense after the first play of the game from scrimmage), he wouldn’t have been able to get the ball back before halftime anyway.

But there was Daniels, leading what was a dominant performance by a Packers defense that was easily the biggest question mark on this team after what happened last season.

In what should be the start of a strong bid for his first Pro Bowl, Daniels’ stat line was among the best of his career: seven tackles (including five solo stops), 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a tackle for loss on a run play.

Daniels cracked the ESPN top 100 for the first time, at No. 98. If he keeps this up, he should make a huge jump in the next ranking.

The revamped back end of the Packers’ defense wasn’t overly stressed by Wilson and the Seahawks, but it surely will be next Sunday back in Atlanta. A front seven led by Daniels should make it easier on the secondary.