Packers could have trouble at tackle without Bakhtiari or Bulaga in Atlanta

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Sure, there’s a chance the Green Bay Packers might have their regular offensive-tackle combination, a duo they consider to be among the best in the league, for Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game rematch at Atlanta.

But there’s also the chance they might have one tackle who before Week 1 had played eight career NFL snaps and another who has never appeared in a game.

At this point, it’s the great unknown after right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who missed the season opener because of a sprained right ankle, went home with the flu each of the past two days; and after David Bakhtiari practiced only on a limited basis this week because of a hamstring injury he sustained when he accidentally did the splits late in Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Second-year pro Kyle Murphy, he of the eight previous NFL snaps before this season, started in place of Bulaga against the Seahawks. He gave up one sack but otherwise held up OK.

Undrafted rookie Adam Pankey, who was on the practice squad until the Packers added him to the active roster Wednesday, would be the other starting tackle in the worst-case scenario. The Packers promoted him because fellow backup tackle Jason Spriggs sustained a hamstring injury on a special-teams play against the Seahawks and will be out indefinitely.

“It’s still early in the process," Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said after Thursday’s practice.

“We’ll just continue to go through the process. As of right now, we have two more days of preparations, so the injury, that part of it will work itself out by the time we get down to Atlanta. But we do have a plan in place. Bryan was out today with an illness, but hopefully getting him back in the building tomorrow and then continuing our preparations for Atlanta."

Bulaga actually returned to practice last week on a limited basis but was still held out of game action, and the Packers haven’t been able to test his ankle this week because of his illness.

“I don't really have a feel for Bryan because we haven’t worked him since I think Tuesday, or Monday, on his ankle,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. “So we’ve got to hopefully see where he is tomorrow and, but just speaking with Bryan this morning when he came in, you know, he was dehydrated and things like that. So, we’ll just take the week.”

Bakhtiari managed to finish last Sunday’s game without missing any snaps.