Aaron Rodgers has beaten all except Bengals ... and Packers (although he says he's beaten them, too)

Aaron Rodgers says he has confidence in other Packers WRs with Jordy Nelson potentially out for the Bengals in Week 3. (0:56)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers has done just about everything a quarterback can do in the NFL.

Except he's never beaten the Cincinnati Bengals.

No, he's not saving a place in his trophy case for a game ball from a win over Cincinnati to put alongside his two NFL MVPs, his Super Bowl MVP and the ball from his 300th career touchdown pass -- a milestone he achieved last Sunday night in Atlanta.

But he wouldn't mind a win against the only NFL team he's never beaten -- other than the Green Bay Packers, that is.

"I've beaten the Packers a few times," Rodgers said, chuckling. "I had a couple of bad games."

Aaron Rodgers will start against the Bengals on Sunday for the third time in his career, looking for his first win. Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire

Whether or not you believe in quarterback wins as a legitimate stat, Rodgers would complete the league-wide sweep with a win over the Bengals on Sunday at Lambeau Field in what will be his third start against Cincinnati.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy also has never beaten the Bengals. Four years ago in Cincinnati, the Packers lost 34-30 when they blew a 16-point second-half lead, with the Bengals returning a fumble for a touchdown late in the game. Four years before that, Rodgers took a beating from Antwan Odom, who had five sacks (including four in the second half) during Green Bay's 31-24 loss at Lambeau Field.

Mike Zimmer, the current Minnesota Vikings coach, served as the Bengals' defensive coordinator for both games, and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis still runs the same system.

"It's a very well-coached defense," said Rodgers, whose passer rating of 73.5 against the Bengals is his second-lowest against any team. "They play well together to disguise their coverages really well, and then they've got players who have been in the system for a while and have played at a high level."

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Neither of those games, however, would be considered the most memorable Packers-Bengals matchup that Rodgers has witnessed. In 2005, his first year in the league, he watched from the sideline in Cincinnati as a fan jumped out of the stands, ran onto the field and snatched the ball away from Brett Favre as the Packers were driving for a game-tying touchdown in the final minute. The play was blown dead, and it seemed to halt all the momentum, as the Packers lost 21-14.

"Definitely in the NFL that's probably the weirdest thing I've seen," said Rodgers, who watched the fan come from behind the Packers' bench right between him and fellow backup quarterback Craig Nall.

"It was so loud, we're down 7, we're driving and the dude just runs past. Me and, I think, Craig Nall were standing there. ... He ran past us, and what can you do? You're not going to run after him, but nobody was running after him, and you're wondering if he's going to drill Favre or not. And we're in a rhythm there, too. We'd hit a couple plays, we're driving down trying to tie the game and this guy is messing it up and taking the ball out and trying to run for the touchdown. He must've been pretty hammered, but I give him a lot of credit for the effort. I mean, he ran about 80 yards, maybe 100 yards to get down there, and then to try to get back another 80 for the touchdown, and couldn't quite make it."

Despite their 0-2 record, don't be surprised if the Bengals give Rodgers & Co. trouble again. They lead the NFL in passing defense and rank fifth overall on that side of the ball.

Lewis, the Bengals' head coach since 2003, has never lost to them in three tries.

What's his secret against Rodgers?

"Hold our breath," Lewis said. "He's an outstanding player. He has a great command of their offense and what Mike wants done. He knows the system inside and out, knows where everybody belongs. They get everybody to the right spots. And then he's able to just do a great job of delivering the football. And then he extends them with his arms, his legs.

"I think the thing we just impress upon our players is this is an all-day sucker, man. We've got to play the run, we've got to tackle and then, when we get in coverage and rush, we've got to be consistent and we've got to play tenacious and stay after it."