Aaron Rodgers does what MVP QBs do: Delivers clutch win

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Take that, Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers did Sunday what the New England Patriots quarterback did three hours earlier.

It’s what MVP quarterbacks do.

And Rodgers might have even one-upped Brady.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback engineered a game-tying drive and a game-winning one, and it was vintage free-play Rodgers.

First, he threaded the needle like only he seems to do on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson that barely skimmed by the fingers of Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with 17 seconds left in regulation.

Then, in overtime, when the Bengals jumped offside on third down, Rodgers made them pay with a 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison for a catch and run that set up Mason Crosby’s 27-yard game-winning field goal. When Crosby’s kick went through the uprights in the South end zone to win it 27-24, it was the only time the Packers led all game.

Remarkably, it was Rodgers’ first overtime win. He came in 0-4 in regular-season overtime games and 0-7 overall including playoffs. Other than the 2009 wild-card playoff loss at Arizona, when Rodgers fumbled, most of those were hardly his fault. He had thrown only six overtime passes in those seven overtime games.

Also the first time Rodgers won in a game when he was sacked at least six times in a game. He had been 0-6 in such games.

A loss would have put the Packers at 1-2 for the fourth time in Rodgers’ career as a starter. That would’ve left a gloomy outlook considering how beat up the Packers are and with another game coming soon – Thursday night against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers’ heroics almost made his first pick-six in more than seven years a footnote on this game and not what defined it.

Now, perhaps defensive tackle Mike Daniels, outside linebacker Nick Perry, cornerback Davon House and inside linebacker Jake Ryan will be back on Thursday. And perhaps left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Randall Cobb will return.

Either way, the Packers avoided a potential early season crisis thanks to Rodgers.