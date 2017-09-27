Packers' nitro defense will be tested by Bears' running back duo

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Dom Capers concocted a four-safety package that the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator used in last Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and then joked about potentially playing with a fifth.

"Well, we might be able to get another safety out there," Capers said with smile. "You never know. So, hopefully it's not out of necessity. You know, Sunday we had [only] two [inside] linebackers active. So, fortunately we have some safeties that can play linebacker."

And safeties who excel at linebacker, too, the way rookie Josh Jones did on Sunday, which allowed fellow safety Morgan Burnett (who had been playing inside linebacker in the new "nitro" package) to move out to the slot position.

Capers is going to find out whether he can continue to play small ball when the Chicago Bears come to Lambeau Field on Thursday night. Thanks to a running back combination unlike any other in the league -- the powerful Jordan Howard and the diminutive rookie Tarik Cohen, all of 5-foot-6 -- the Bears rank third in the NFL with a 5.0-yard average per run.

With the nitro package as his go-to call, Capers' unit appears to have given up some ground against the run. Through three games, the Packers rank 21st against the run and 25th in yards per carry allowed (4.6).

"You guys were talking to me at the end of last season, we couldn't stop the pass, right," Capers said. "Now we're in the top-10 in pass defense [at No. 7). The bottom line is what's it going to take to win the game and keep people out of the end zone. So, you have to evaluate that from week to week. We've got a lot of different packages and we think that package gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of matchups and those types of things. And if people start running the ball significantly on us, then we have other things that we can go to. But as I stand here I don't feel like we can't stop the run out of that defense."

With unstable quarterback play and a lack of weapons at receiver, the running game is all the Bears have going for them on offense. Howard, who last season finished second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,313) behind Ezekiel Elliott, has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season. The dynamic Cohen, a rookie fourth-round pick, has averaged 6.5 yards per rush.

"I think they're an excellent combination when you look at running backs," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think when you want to feature a runner to have a complement is frankly a lot of fun as an offensive coordinator. When you have the ability to put different running styles on the field to attack a defense, I think it's definitely a benefit to the offense."

But like Capers, McCarthy doesn't necessarily think they'll have to scrap the nitro package.

"I like the way our guys play," McCarthy said. "It gives us a lot of flexibility to handle multiple personnel groups, formation variation because the goal with that number of DBs on the field obviously we have more team speed on our defense. With that you improve and enhance one variable of your defense, you obviously have to acknowledge that they're going to try to attack you different."

Whatever defense the Packers play, the Bears are probably going to run the ball anyway.

"I think that's what we've established, that we're going to run the ball against every opponent," Bears quarterback Mike Glennon said. "So I don't think this week is going to be any different, but like I said our coaches will have a good game plan for us when we head up there on Thursday."