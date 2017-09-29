Packers keep getting hurt, keep winning -- but for how much longer?

Aaron Rodgers spreads the ball around to his wide receivers totaling four touchdowns in a big victory over Chicago. (0:51)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers keep losing players, and they keep winning.

Yet after Thursday’s 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, where the Packers almost ran out of running backs and lost one of their best receivers, who knows how much longer that will last?

At some point, coach Mike McCarthy might run out of players who can play Super Bowl-caliber football.

Yes, they survived against a punchless team with an ineffective quarterback who lacks a legitimate No. 1 receiver. But with a team like the Dallas Cowboys up next on the road in Week 5, Aaron Rodgers and what looks like an improved defense that caused four turnovers might be in trouble.

Even the mini-bye that comes after a Thursday game might not be enough to cure all the Packers' ills.

They came into the game shorthanded on the offensive line, and they left without two of their most important offensive players: running back Ty Montgomery and receiver Davante Adams. Montgomery’s backup, Jamaal Williams, also dropped out with a knee injury, leaving the Packers with only one available halfback, Aaron Jones, who had never played from scrimmage before this game.

The scariest injury was to Adams, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that sent him immediately to the hospital to be evaluated for head and neck injuries and a possible concussion.

But at least the Packers were still close to fully stocked at receiver. Jordy Nelson caught two touchdown passes -- including one on the play right after Adams was injured -- and Randall Cobb returned from a chest injury to catch one touchdown pass.

Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in all (the other one went to Adams on the game’s opening drive), marking the fourth time in Rodgers' career he has thrown four scoring passes against the Bears.

Montgomery’s injury might hurt the Packers more in the short term.

In the first three games, Montgomery had 39.6 percent of the Packers' touches, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The next-highest player was Cobb with 10.7 percent. Montgomery carried five times on the first six plays on Thursday, gaining 28 yards, before he bowed out. His broken ribs occurred on his first carry, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As if the injuries on Thursday night weren’t bad enough, the Packers already were without starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle), which forced them to play with essentially four guards and a center. On the other side of the ball, they played without defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) and cornerback Davon House (quad).

So here are the Packers at 3-1, a position that ordinarily would have a team feeling good about its start, yet McCarthy and general manager Ted Thompson now face one of the biggest challenges since they lost Rodgers to a collarbone injury four years ago.