Aaron Rodgers on Vegas shooting: 'We're going to have to make some changes in society'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers has become more outspoken on social issues, and it's by design, the Green Bay Packers quarterback acknowledged Wednesday.

So when the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert occurred over the weekend, it was no surprise to see Rodgers address the topic during his regular weekly press conference at his locker.

"We're going to have to make some changes in society, hopefully quickly, because there's too many situations like this where we send our thoughts and prayers to these victims, and unfortunately [it] keeps happening and [we] stand up here and talk about it some more," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with emotion about the mass killing in Las Vegas, saying that a friend of his lost a best friend to the shooting. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Rodgers chose his words carefully and spoke with emotion, noting a personal connection.

"It's scary," he said. "It's very scary. I woke up at 6 that morning and immediately saw the news, like most of us do, we check our news sites or Twitter, and you're just heartbroken for those people. I have some ties and connections to Vegas, and I had some friends who were at the venue. It's unthinkable that this would continue to happen in our country. You obviously send your prayers and thoughts to the people who are affected. A friend of mine lost their best friend of 20 years. Just -- it's something unfortunately we're still having to deal with."

Rodgers would not share the name of his friend or the deceased.

However, the once-guarded Rodgers has become more outspoken of late -- most notably in an ESPN The Magazine story that ran this summer.

Last week, it was Rodgers who first revealed that the Packers planned to ask fans at Lambeau Field to join them in linking arms during the national anthem as a show of unity.

"I think it's important for any of us to be able to control our own narrative, and when you're having too many people talk for you, for most of us it's indirect, not somebody you're designating as somebody who's speaking for you," Rodgers said. "When you have people indirectly speak for you in a way that doesn't reflect your feelings, your thoughts, your ideals, your beliefs, your heart and your vision, it makes you want to take back some of the narrative. That's the first part.

"The second part is we all have a platform, and I think we can use it to the betterment of society at times. There's obviously been a lot of calls to stick to sports, but sports and life intersect in so many ways. When asked questions like this, I'm going to answer honestly moving forward."