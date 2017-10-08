Davante Adams' remarkable return starts with a catch and a touchdown

ARLINGTON, Texas – Aaron Rodgers went back to Davante Adams right away. The Green Bay Packers quarterback’s first pass of the day Sunday went to Adams, and so did his first touchdown.

It may not have been a coincidence.

Rodgers may have wanted to get Adams involved early in his remarkable return from last week’s vicious hit that sent him to the hospital and got Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan suspended this week.

Adams cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday and returned for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. On the Packers’ first offensive play, Rodgers flicked a short pass to Adams in the left flat for a 7-yard gain. He went back to Adams later in the drive on a 10-yard fade for a touchdown over Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.

Adams was all smiles on the field going through pregame warm-ups.

He practiced this past week on a limited basis but did not speak to reporters because he was still in the concussion protocol. NFL rules prevent concussed players from speaking to the media until they’re cleared. Adams passed the final test shortly before the Packers boarded their plane for Dallas on Saturday afternoon.