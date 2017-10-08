From inactive to stardom in a month: Aaron Jones shines in win over Cowboys

After Dak Prescott runs in the go-ahead TD with 1:13 left, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dissect the Cowboys defense with Davante Adams catching a 12-yard game-winning TD with 11 seconds left. (0:21)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A month ago, Aaron Jones was the Green Bay Packers' fourth-string running back.

And the prize for that is a spot on the game-day inactive list.

That’s how the rookie started the season in the Sept. 10 opener.

How quickly things can change in the NFL. In Sunday’s 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, no one made a bigger impact than the fifth-round pick from UTEP with his 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Aaron Jones rushed 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jones didn’t even line up from scrimmage for the first time until last week after Ty Montgomery broke multiple ribs and Jamaal Williams dropped out with a knee injury. It was at that point against the Bears that coach Mike McCarthy had no choice but to turn to Jones.

McCarthy liked what he saw so much last week, when Jones rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, that he bypassed Williams, who returned against the Cowboys, and started Jones in place of the inactive Montgomery.

McCarthy didn’t just start Jones, he rode him.

The diminutive Jones (5-foot-9, 208 pounds) showed some quickness this preseason when he was the Packers’ leading rusher, albeit McCarthy didn’t run the ball enough to have a great feel for any of his three rookie backs. And that quickness was apparent when it mattered. He hit holes quickly, and even if he didn’t always make the right read or cut, he did so decisively.

His 22-yard run in the third quarter that set up the go-ahead touchdown was the Packers' longest rush of the season and their first more than 20 yards. All but three teams had at least one 20-plus-yard run this season before the Packers got that one from Jones.

To cap it off, Jones sliced his way for a 15-yard run on the Packers’ game-winning drive to at least put them into position for a field goal that would have forced overtime. But the Packers didn't need overtime because Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams won it with a 12-yard touchdown with 11 seconds to play.

This is why Ted Thompson picked three running backs: Williams in the fourth round, followed by Jones in the fifth and Davante Mays in the seventh. It was Mays who was active and ahead of Jones in the season opener.

Yes, the Packers have all kinds of problems -- their offensive line still isn’t intact, and their defense couldn’t get that one last stop it needed when it allowed the Cowboys to go 79 yards on 17 plays over 8 minutes and 43 seconds to regain the lead with 1:13 left -- but now know they have plenty of depth even when Montgomery returns that perhaps they can finally field a one-two punch that McCarthy prefers over a workhorse back. They also can afford to let Montgomery’s ribs fully heal rather than him trying to play with a protective vest like he tried in practice last week.

The Packers have been ravaged by injuries this year, but at least it doesn’t appear they’ll run out of running backs like they did last year -- when they had to move Montgomery from receiver. And they have Aaron Jones to thank for that.