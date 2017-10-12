Packers' Ty Montgomery dons flak jacket, takes first hits on broken ribs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Ty Montgomery said he took some hits in Thursday's practice on his broken ribs -- which were protected by a flak jacket -- for the first time since the injury last month.

The Packers running back said he made it through practice without any trouble and felt "fine."

"It made me feel very comfortable about today and the workload today," Montgomery said after practice. "I'll see how I feel tomorrow."

Ty Montgomery was in pads with significant protection visible on his broken ribs. Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer

Montgomery was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time since he broke multiple ribs on the first series of the Sept. 28 game against the Chicago Bears. He practiced on a limited basis last week but did not play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because Montgomery said he was not cleared by the team's medical staff.

If Montgomery is cleared to compete this Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, he would have to play with the protective pad around his midsection, but he did not think it would be too cumbersome or problematic in any way.

"I played with one in high school," Montgomery said. "It's very normal. A flak jacket is pretty normal. It's not in the way or anything."

How Montgomery came out of Thursday's practice would play a role in deciding whether he would play against the Vikings.

"This is an important practice," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "We talk about this practice every week. It's our padded work, and a lot of our evaluation and projection for how we're going to play the game will come out of this practice."

In Montgomery's place, rookie Aaron Jones rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the win at Dallas. Even if Montgomery is cleared, McCarthy could decide to use Jones as his No. 1 back against Minnesota.

Montgomery averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 46 rushes before his rib injury. Jones, who didn't play from scrimmage until the second quarter against the Bears in Week 4 after both Montgomery and Jamaal Williams (knee) were knocked out, has averaged 5.4 yards on 32 carries. Both have two rushing touchdowns.

It's possible the Packers also could have both of their starting tackles on the field together for the first time this season. Left tackle David Bakhtiari hasn't played since his Week 1 hamstring injury, and right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed three of the first four games because of an ankle injury. Both were listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice.

"The biggest thing is to, when I go back out there to stay out there," Bakhtiari said. "That's the most important thing, and make sure that I add to the team and don't hinder us at all. That's the process we're taking. We've been taking it day by day. The second it's good enough, we're going to give it a go."

