Alley-oops or 3s: Martellus Bennett figuring out Packers' 'fast break'

play 0:44 Woody & Herm like Rodgers to lead Pack to victory Darren Woodson and Herm Edwards both agree Aaron Rodgers will guide the Packers to a win over the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Let's allow Martellus Bennett to switch sports for a moment and transform himself into a mythical NBA player.

The Green Bay Packers' veteran tight end sees himself as a cross between a Golden State Warrior and Houston Rocket. At least that's the analogy he made when it came time to describe how he's acclimated himself to his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

"It's like being on fast breaks with different point guards," Bennett explained. "If you play for the Warriors, you run to the 3-point line. If you play with Chris Paul, you're running to the rim to get an alley-oop. So it's just like getting used to that with him on the fast breaks when he's scrambling. Am I running to the open end, am I going deep or am I coming short?"

The answer, of course, is some combination of the two.

"I mix it up," Bennett said. "Sometimes, if I'm feeling it, I'll run to the 3-point line."

Martellus Bennett got in sync with a scrambling Aaron Rodgers last Sunday for a leaping 33-yard catch. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Bennett is starting to discover that it when it comes to Rodgers' penchant for making plays on the run, it's often better to go deep. After a relatively quiet first quarter of the season, Bennett got into the act with a leaping 33-yard catch from a scrambling Rodgers in last Sunday's win at Dallas.

"Last week was one of the best catches you'll probably see in quite some time," Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said this week. "He went up to get the football, and it was outstanding. You know, he's a playmaker, we hope he can continue to improve on a weekly basis and continue to make plays like that."

The 10th-year tight end will look to build on that Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although he ranks third on the team with 20 catches, he's the only one of the top five receivers on the roster without a touchdown this season.

"I haven't scored many touchdowns in my career," Bennett said. "I don't think anybody's worried about me in the red zone. ... It's early in the year. Whatever it is, I don't really care, honestly. Those guys have been getting open a lot. Jordy [Nelson, with six touchdowns] has been open a lot faster. It's like, who can get open the fastest? And you turn around, and it's like, 'Hey, there's Jordy Nelson; go cover Jordy instead of jumping me.'"

To get into the end zone, Bennett thinks he'll have to go the Steph Curry route. "With Aaron, it's more about running to the 3-point line," Bennett said. "You're going to shoot deep, take the 3 more so than going to the rim. So I'm just trying to get to the 3-point line."