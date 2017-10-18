No decision on Aaron Rodgers' roster status until after collarbone surgery

With Aaron Rodgers out due to a broken collarbone, possibly for the remainder of the season, the Packers will look to Brett Hundley to lead their offense. (0:51)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers remains on the Green Bay Packers' roster, and it will stay that way at least until he undergoes surgery on his broken collarbone.

That surgery has not taken place yet, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

“[A date for surgery] hasn’t been set yet that I’m aware of,” McCarthy said.

The Packers won’t have a timeline on Rodgers’ recovery until after the surgery is performed. At this point, it’s unclear whether Rodgers will have a plate and screws inserted to stabilize his right clavicle or if he will have a “Mumford” procedure in which part of the bone is shaved or removed.

The Packers promoted Joe Callahan from the practice squad to serve as Brett Hundley's backup on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They also added a quarterback to the practice squad, rookie Jerod Evans from Virginia Tech.

“I don't have any roster moves to give you today,” McCarthy said. “But as far as Aaron's situation, our focus clearly is just to get through the surgery and just see where he is. I'm not personally looking in that direction. My focus is on Aaron's health right now."

If the Packers place Rodgers on injured reserve, it doesn’t necessarily mean his season is over. He could be activated after eight weeks if the Packers decided to make him one of their two players they can activate off IR. Teams don’t have to make that declaration until they’re ready to bring back a player.

The Packers announced on Monday that Rodgers would have surgery to repair the broken collarbone he sustained at Minnesota on Sunday, when Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit him and drove him into the ground on a roll-out pass. McCarthy said Rodgers’ season “could potentially be over.”

Rodgers missed seven games when he broke his left clavicle in 2013. He returned for the regular-season finale, a game the Packers won in Chicago to make the playoffs. Rodgers did not have surgery for that injury and remained on the roster the entire time.