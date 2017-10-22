Brett Hundley makes plays with his feet but not his arm in Packers loss

Drew Brees throws for a touchdown and runs for another to lead the Saints past Brett Hundley and the Packers 26-17. (0:48)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- If the Green Bay Packers can’t win a game when they intercept a future Hall of Fame quarterback twice, block an extra point and watch their rookie running back easily top the 100-yard mark, they may never win one without Aaron Rodgers.

That might sound like a bleak outlook for Brett Hundley, but the first-time starting quarterback couldn’t have been put in a much better situation for a debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Yet Hundley couldn’t make the one big throw the Packers needed in clutch situations, and the 78,380 who watched the 26-17 loss had to leave Lambeau Field wondering if this will be a repeat of 2013, when coach Mike McCarthy’s team went more than a month after Rodgers’ last broken collarbone before they won a game.

Hundley tried to do it with his feet, and it was nearly enough. He gave the Packers a 14-7 lead with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He later scrambled for 22 yards to convert a third down and took a read-option for 8 yards and a first down on a third-quarter field goal drive that briefly gave the Packers a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

Rookie running back Aaron Jones did his part, too. He put together his second 100-yard rushing game in three weeks. Jones, whose 46-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, appeared to cement his spot as the Packers’ No. 1 back with 131 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

But McCarthy rarely asked Hundley to throw the ball down the field. Hundley needed to on third-and-9 from his own 11-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, he threw short to tight end Martellus Bennett for a 5-yard gain, forcing the Packers -- down two points at the time -- to punt.

Hundley and the offense couldn’t generate any points off Drew Brees’ first-half interceptions. Damarious Randall’s third interception in as many games was followed by a three-and-out. Davon House’s interception on the very next series led to another three and out. On both possessions, the Packers ran on first and second down to set up third-and-1. On the first one, Hundley missed Davante Adams on a short throw right to the first-down marker. On the second, it was another run – a 3-yard loss by Ty Montgomery.

Hundley managed most of the game without making a killer mistake after he threw three interceptions in relief last week when Rodgers broke his collarbone in Minnesota. Hundley threw the ball away when there wasn’t a safe shot to take until late in the fourth quarter when, down by nine points, Hundley threw an interception on one of his rare deep throws. He completed just 12 of 25 passes for 87 yards without a touchdown for a passer rating of 39.9.

Hundley couldn’t get the ball to his receivers. Adams caught two passes for 12 yards. Randall Cobb caught two for 15. Jordy Nelson caught one for 13 and Geronimo Allison one for 14.

McCarthy will have the bye next week to figure out what he can do in order to be more dynamic in the passing game with Hundley.